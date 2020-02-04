Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

At least 13 school children killed in stampede in Kenya

NAIROBI

Thirteen students were killed in a stampede as they rushed down a staircase at a primary school in western Kenya on Monday, the Daily Nation reported, quoting police.

At least 39 more pupils were seriously wounded in the incident at the Kakamega Primary School, the paper added, citing Western Region Police Commander Peris Kimani."As kids were going home from school there was a stampede as they were going down the stairs," said Peter Abwao, a spokesman for Red Cross Kenya. "It's a three-story building, it's a classroom block."

Red Cross staff were responding to the incident.

The Daily Nation said that some of the children fell from the third-floor as they ran.

Anxious parents waited outside the Kakamega hospital for news of their children, Nation pictures showed.

