Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

At least 44 die after bus plunges into ravine in Peru

0 Comments
LIMA

At least 44 people died in Peru on Wednesday when a bus hurtled some 100 meters into a ravine in the mountainous south in the country's second major bus crash this year, a local official said.

"According to a report from the Peruvian National Police, there are 44 confirmed deaths as of now," Yamila Osorio, the governor of the Arequipa region, wrote on Twitter.

The bus was carrying some 45 passengers, according to operator Rey Latino, but police said the figure was likely higher because additional passengers boarded along the route and did not appear in the initial register.

The crash occurred on a curve on the Panamericana Sur highway in the Ocona district. Road accidents are common in Peru, where roads are considered unsafe and bus drivers lack training.

"My condolences to the relatives of the victims of the transit accident in Arequipa," President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski wrote on Twitter. "We have taken all steps to provide immediate rescue support and transfer victims to the closest health centers so they can be attended immediately."

At least 48 people died in early January when a bus collided with a truck and careened off a cliff near the area of Pasamayo on the Pacific coast.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get Started in Japanese Real Estate Investing

Feb 24th (Sat), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Zoos and Aquariums

Kyoto Aquarium

GaijinPot Travel

The Only Gaijin in the Village: Comfortably Numb

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Everyday Tips To Cut Greenhouse Gas Emissions In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Lifestyle

10 Japanese Dramas To Binge On Netflix

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

Easy Come, Easy Go: 4 Things to Consider if You’re Thinking About a Life in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Feb 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

5 Differences Between Japanese And Western Diet Approaches

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI