Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Australia's hotspot virus state Victoria reports 800th death; other states ease restrictions

0 Comments
SYDNEY

Australia's coronavirus hotspot state Victoria reported its 800th death from the virus on Thursday, but low case numbers raised the prospect of a "COVID-normal" 2021 without lockdowns or social restrictions, said the state premier.

"We're confident we'll be able to build a COVID-normal Christmas, a COVID-normal summer and a virus at such a low level that we can sustain that over the long term," Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters in Melbourne. "That may even be for the majority, or indeed the entirety of 2021."

Victoria, the country's second most populous state, accounts for 90% of national COVID-19 deaths. Australia, with 888 fatalities, has fared far better than many other developed countries.

The lower numbers came after a stringent lockdown of Victoria's state capital Melbourne. The strict measures are set to remain in place until the average for new daily cases over a two-week window falls below five.

Victoria on Thursday reported 15 new cases, pushing the two-week average below 16.

As fears of a second national COVID-19 wave eased, Queensland state on Thursday said it would reduce restrictions on some people entering from Australia's most populous state, New South Wales (NSW).

Queensland hotels, clubs and dining venues can now have double the number of patrons outdoors, with capacity limited to one person per two square meters, while up to 1,000 people can attend outdoor events, Queensland state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

NSW reported no locally acquired cases of COVID-19 for the sixth straight day. The state reported three new cases with two in quarantine while the third is an old case that was added to the tally. Queensland state reported no new cases.

Australia's other three states and two territories have no or few local cases or only imported cases.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese with Kumon Now!

Now is the time to get a head start on your Japanese studies while at home.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Best Websites for Finding Japanese Tutors Online

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Drag Shows You Can Watch Online from Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

GaijinPot’s Guide to Go To Travel

GaijinPot Blog

Adventures

Is Europe On Your Travel Bucket List? What Is ETIAS And How To Apply

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For October 3-4

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

12 Breathtaking Onsen Resorts To Visit This Autumn

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet Of The Week #99: MyProtein Bars Found With Surprise Ingredient—Bugs

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to rent for less than ¥80,000 in Kanagawa—September 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Transport

Resort Shirakami

GaijinPot Travel

Museums

TeamLab: Resonating Life in the Acorn Forest

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

Fall 2020 Makeup Trends In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo