Australia's Victoria logs biggest rise in COVID-19 cases in a week

Australia's Victoria state on Monday reported its biggest rise in new locally acquired COVID-19 cases in nearly a week as authorities scramble to track the source of the highly infectious Delta variant found among infections.
Authorities reported 11 new cases, up from just two a day earlier, but noted that all were linked to existing clusters, as residents of state capital Melbourne wait to hear if an extended snap lockdown will end as planned on Thursday night.
"Nothing is on or off the table," Victoria state Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton told reporters in Melbourne, when asked if some areas of the city could remain locked down while other areas start to ease curbs.
Melbourne entered its 11th day of a hard lockdown on Monday after officials on Friday found the Delta virus variant, which they said was likely to spread more easily than many other strains, for the first time among infections.
The source for the Delta variant infections has yet to be identified and there has been no genomic match so far with any other cases in Australia.
The new case numbers take the total number of locally acquired cases in the latest outbreak in Victoria, the country's second-most populous state, to 83.
Monday's data includes two cases announced on Sunday which were recorded after the midnight cut-off deadline.
All of Monday's locally acquired cases are linked to existing clusters, officials said, with eight being close contacts who were isolating while infectious.
The Delta variant, which has been classified by the World Health Organization as among the four COVID-19 variants of concern due to evidence that it spreads more easily, likely caused the latest devastating outbreak in India.
Australia has largely reined in prior outbreaks with snap lockdowns, regional border restrictions and tough social distancing rules keeping COVID-19 numbers relatively low with just over 30,150 cases and 910 deaths.
About 20% of Australia's adult population has received a first vaccine dose, with more than 5 million total shots administered so far.
Victoria endured a hard lockdown for nearly three months last year to suppress a second wave of COVID-19 that killed more than 800 people, about 90% of all coronavirus deaths in Australia since the pandemic began.© Thomson Reuters 2021.
didou
WHO has asked to stop using country names for Covid.
India = Delta
didou
The snap lockdown has not worked yet
sf2k
They didn't think through the naming system, as it is used with the variants as greek letters, but the first primary one is still China! Nice job scientists
Has China noticed yet? They should probably contact their people in the WHO
Gooch
So the lockdown isn't working? I could've told Sutton that before he started it and saved him the trouble. But how many are even sick? If the Victorian government is that worried about it there are effective medicines that can treat people if they do develop symptoms. But really, it was never about that. It's about control.
theResident
@Gooch - There are no effective medicines until things are REALLY bad, such as Dexamethasone. But this is a not a recommended course of action until last reaort.
Vaccines to prevent Covid progressing that far is the way forward. Period.
Sven Asai
Of course a short lockdown never will work as the viruses can manage to survive up to 71 days (plus possible standard deviations added) in vivo, that means in living material like us or wild animals or pets and all such. So it’s even clear for an idiot, that a lockdown under those 71 days is the same as no lockdown at all, still isn’t it?
Vreth
Gooch, why don't you think about that crackpot, internet conspiracy theory for a second. Lockdowns as a form of control don't make sense at all. Why would the people supposedly doing the controlling want to stop everyone from working, shutting down the economy and production? Wouldn't that be costing them a lot of money? Especially in Australia where people are being financially supported during these lockdowns.
Bradley
I'm glad to see the lockdown in Victoria is working so well and I hope that they can achieve 0 infections outside of quarantine by the end of the week and that the vaccination rate can be greatly improved. It's regrettable to see a number of selfish individuals breaking the lockdown rules but unfortunately there isn't the capacity to detect this loony fringe and prevent them from their misbehaviour before they commit their crimes against the population.
Cricky
11 new cases not hundreds or thousands and they have a working system of track and chase, think Japan should think about sending perhaps 2,000 bureaucrats with a panel of politicians to see if there is something to base a series of meetings on that might actually work in a several years long rollout. Oh and local municipality bureaucrats need to go to. I know licking appointment envelopes will suffer but they can do that anywhere.
Commodore Perry
theResident
@Mod - Why was my last comment removed. Non offensive and a valid point. Please send me a mail. Free speech is something that we are entitled to in Japan and it was a justified reponse to Gooch - whose comments now look out of context since you have removed his links.
Express sister
So this blatant misinformation is allowed to stand? Okay.
didou
Where did you get that crazy number from ?
Fear mongering fake news ?