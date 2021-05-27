Australia's Victoria state to enter one-week COVID-19 lockdown after fresh outbreak

By Renju Jose

Australia's second most populous state of Victoria will enter a one-week COVID-19 lockdown forcing its near seven million residents to remain home except for essential business as authorities struggle to contain a highly-infectious outbreak.

"We're dealing with a highly infectious strain of the virus, a variant of concern, which is running faster than we have ever recorded," Victoria state acting Premier James Merlino told reporters in Melbourne. "Unless something drastic happens, this will become increasingly uncontrollable."

Merlino said contact tracers have identified more than 10,000 primary and secondary contacts who would need to quarantine, test and self isolate, adding "that number will continue to grow and change".

The fresh cluster of infections in Melbourne detected early this week swelled to 26 on Thursday after 12 new cases overnight, while the number of virus-exposed sites rose above 150.

Victoria state Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said he "absolutely expects" more positive cases to emerge in the coming days as the variant, first detected in India, was likely to be more virulent than the original strains.

The current strain can take one day to infect another person compared with earlier strains which can take about five or six days, Merlino said.

Under the lockdown, from 11:59 pm local time on Thursday until June 3, people will only be allowed to leave their homes for essential work, healthcare, grocery shopping, exercise or to get a coronavirus vaccination.

Several infected contacts have visited crowded hot spots that included sports stadiums and one of the largest shopping centers in the country, raising concerns of a significant outbreak days ahead of the winter season.

Other states and territories have responded to the lockdown by placing tougher border rules for travelers from Victoria.

The states of Western Australia and Tasmania on Thursday closed their borders to Victorian residents following South Australia's move a day earlier. The Northern Territory and Queensland state will ask travelers to undergo a mandatory two-week hotel quarantine.

New South Wales, Australia's most populous state and which shares a border with Victoria, urged residents to defer non-urgent travel to Melbourne.

The lockdown comes just days after authorities reinstated coronavirus curbs for state capital Melbourne, limiting gathering sizes and making masks mandatory in restaurants, hotels and other indoor locations until June 4.

Officials have traced the latest cluster, the first in the state in more than three months, back to an overseas traveler infected with a variant first found in India, although the virus transmission path is still unclear.

The unnamed Victoria man tested negative after finishing his quarantine in neighboring South Australia and flew to Melbourne this month but tested positive six days after he arrived.

Victoria endured one of the world's strictest and longest lockdowns last year to suppress a second wave of COVID-19 that killed more than 800 people in the state, amounting for 90% of Australia's total deaths since the pandemic began.

Swift contact tracing, snap lockdowns and strict social distancing rules have helped Australia keep its COVID-19 numbers relatively low, with just over 30,000 cases and 910 deaths.

Sports affected

Australia's major sports leagues and Olympic hopefuls scrambled to make contingency plans after authorities announced the lockdown.

Melbourne has more than a dozen professional teams competing in top flight leagues, and all faced disruption and schedule changes.

The Australian Football League (AFL), the top flight of Australian Rules football, has 10 teams based in Victoria and two left the state on Wednesday.

An AFL match between the Melbourne-based Hawthorn Hawks and Gold Coast Suns scheduled for the weekend in Darwin was in doubt after officials in the Northern Territory declared Melbourne a COVID-19 hotspot.

A Sunday match between AFL champions Richmond Tigers and Adelaide Crows was also set to be moved from the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) to Sydney after South Australia state closed its border to Victoria.

The AFL said a spectator among the crowd of 33,000 at Melbourne's Docklands Stadium last Sunday for the game between Essendon and North Melbourne had tested positive.

That followed confirmation on Wednesday of a positive test from a fan at an AFL match at the MCG last weekend.

Athletics Australia (AA) moved to relocate Victoria-based athletes ahead of an Olympic warmup meeting on the Gold Coast next week.

"AA’s high performance team started to relocate athletes to Queensland from Monday onwards, and are continuing to assist a number of athletes to move out of Melbourne to Queensland today before lockdown begins," AA said.

"Most of them are now out, but there’s still a lot to work through."

Swimming Australia said all of its Victoria-based swimmers had exited the state by Wednesday in the lead-up to Olympic trials in Adelaide next month.

The lockdown prompted New Zealand to suspend quarantine-free travel from Victoria, leaving the Super Rugby Trans-Tasman clash between the Melbourne Rebels and Otago Highlanders in Queenstown on the weekend in doubt.

The match was expected to be shifted to Sydney, Australian media reported.

