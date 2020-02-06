Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Australia receives a bittersweet bushfire reprieve with floods, cyclone

2 Comments
SYDNEY

Many Australians were experiencing a bittersweet break from the threat of bushfires on Thursday, with flooding rains deluging some parts of the eastern states and a tropical cyclone forecast to hit the country's northwest over the weekend.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) issued severe thunderstorm warnings for the southeast Queensland state and a flood alert for more than 20 areas in New South Wales (NSW) after the start of heavy rainfall that is expected to continue for several days.

Cricket Australia said a bushfire fundraising match which was set to be played in Sydney on Saturday had to be rescheduled for Melbourne on Sunday because of the rain.

Warm, moist air feeding in from the east was bringing the rain, BOM forecaster Mike Funnell told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. "We are expecting those larger totals and heavier rainfall to come into the northeast coast of NSW and then sort of track slowly southwards."

A tropical low off the Kimberley coast in Western Australia state was forecast to develop into a category three cyclone that could hit the Pilbara region, Australia's iron ore producing heartland, on Saturday.

The wet weather has helped douse or slow some of the country's most damaging and long-running wildfires, which have burned through more than 11.7 million hectares (2.8 million acres) of land since September. The prolonged bushfire season has killed 33 people and an estimated 1 billion native animals. More than 2,500 homes have been destroyed.

Officials, however, have warned the threat was not yet over and that there will likely be weeks more of firefighting ahead.

Around 60 fires were still burning across NSW and Victoria, the country's most populous states, with around half of those classified as uncontained.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

Sounds like a rocky ride. Hang in there folks!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

A very misleading headline. It make sit sound like the whole country is doomed. The fact that these events are well over a thousand kilometers apart is missing from the article.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Graduating from Marriage, the Japanese Phenomenon of Sotsukon

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheets: How to Use the Heating Function on your Air Conditioner in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

Hiking

Lake Saiko

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

What the Heck is Setsubun?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Treats To Give Yourself This Valentine’s Day

Savvy Tokyo

Traditional

Chomei-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel