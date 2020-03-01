Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Australia reports 1st coronavirus death, a Diamond Princess cruise ship passenger

0 Comments
By Will Ziebell
MELBOURNE

Australia reported its first death of a coronavirus patient in a hospital in the western city of Perth early on Sunday, health official Andrew Robertson said.

The 78-year-old had been in quarantine after being evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, among more than 150 Australians taken off the vessel.

"Our condolences are with his family and unfortunately he's the first death we've had from coronavirus in Australia," Robertson, the chief health officer of Western Australia state, told journalists.

The man's wife also caught the virus, but is in stable condition, authorities said.

Australia's tally of virus infections stands at 25, the latest government figures show.

On Saturday, Australia said it would deny entry to all foreigners travelling from Iran because of the spreading virus in the Islamic republic.

There have been more than 85,000 virus infections worldwide, the majority in China, the World Health Organisation said. Outside China, it has spread to 53 countries, with more than 6,000 cases and 86 deaths.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #70: Hand sanitizer out of stock because of the coronavirus? Vodka works just as well.

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Culture

Is it safe to visit Japan as the coronavirus cases increase?

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

How Will Japan’s New “Equal Pay” Law Affect ALTs?

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

The Best Spots to See Cherry Blossoms Around Osaka

GaijinPot Travel

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 8, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

The Best Spots to See Cherry Blossoms around Hokkaido

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Lifestyle

Hinamatsuri: Girls’ Day Celebration In Japan

Savvy Tokyo