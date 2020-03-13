Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Australian Minister of Home Affairs Peter Dutton Photo: REUTERS file
world

Australian home affairs minister Peter Dutton tests positive for coronavirus

2 Comments
SYDNEY

One of Australia's highest-profile ministers, Peter Dutton, who is in charge of home affairs, said he had tested positive for coronavirus on Friday and was admitted to hospital in the northeastern state of Queensland.

Australia has recorded 156 infections and three deaths from the flu-like disease, but authorities expect a rapid increase in coming weeks, with the arrival of the southern hemisphere winter.

Dutton, a former health minister, attended a meeting in Sydney on Tuesday at which he met Prime Minister Scott Morrison and other cabinet members for a few hours, a spokeswoman said.

"This morning, I woke up with a temperature and sore throat," Dutton said in a statement issued by his office, adding that Queensland health authorities told him on Friday afternoon that his test had proved positive.

"I feel fine and will provide an update in due course."

Morrison has advised against gatherings of more than 500 people, but said he would still go to a weekend rugby game, as health officials warned that millions of Australians could get infected within months.

A media representative for Morrison did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020. Click For Restrictions - https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Either its just because it is made public immediately or it seems lots of senior ministers etc around the world are getting this.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Lots of politicians are going to get this and pass it on to their colleagues. There must be full disclosure when it happens. It will help end stigmatization.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

He will be fine in a day or two. What’s the fuss about? The media really has a case of the stupid virus

0 ( +0 / -0 )

