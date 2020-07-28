Australian police disperse Black Lives Matter rally

Australian police on Tuesday detained at least one person and ordered about 50 others to disperse after they gathered in Sydney to go ahead with a Black Lives Matter protest despite an official ban because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The march had been called to highlight the deaths of Aboriginal people in custody, building on momentum from global rallies for racial justice and against police brutality.
Organizers had pressed ahead with the gathering despite the courts upholding the police ban, pledging to comply with social distancing restrictions.
However, police detained organizer Paddy Gibson in a public park shortly before the scheduled start of the march and ordered other participants to leave the area, according to a Reuters witness.
Reuters estimated there were about 50 people gathered on a rainy day in the city, well short of the 500 people that organizers had expected to attend before the ban.
Australia on Monday reported its highest ever single-day increase in cases after a flare-up of infections in Victoria state. On Tuesday, Victoria reported six deaths from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours and 384 new cases compared with a record 532 cases a day earlier.
The state reported the country's highest daily increase in coronavirus infections a day earlier, prompting authorities to warn a six-week lockdown in the state may be extended.
New South Wales state, of which Sydney is the capital, is also battling several virus clusters and authorities have warned people taking part in the rally that they risk arrest.
Health Minister Greg Hunt made a last ditch plea for people not to attend, asking them to instead use social media platforms or arrange a silent vigil outside their homes.
"Don't. You could take somebody's life. It's as simple as that," Hunt told Sky News.
Australia has recorded about 15,000 cases of COVID-19 and 167 deaths, though authorities have warned people could die after the spike in cases.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
3 Comments
Attilathehungry
I love the fact that "Black Lives Matter"... except when it rains. Then they don't seem to matter so much.
In any case, people really need to look into the actual "Black Lives Matter" organization and then decide if they want to support it or not. I have a feeling most simply see the name and agree with it. I mean, of course black lives matter. I don't know anyone who would say otherwise. But as an organization they have many radical and destructive goals that the public may not be aware of. Two of the founders are avowed and trained Marxists, they explicitly anti-family. They are not simply anti-racist, they advocate complete social upheaval and destruction.
zichi
BLM has moved beyond the founding members and even the founding country, America.
Trump won’t be visiting the lying in state of John Lewis.
Blacklabel
good job by the police, all the efforts for staying home for weeks and months were wasted because of these protests/riots.
"but there is no proof these caused covid". Whatever, if I cant go to a bar, cant go to church, cant go to work, kids cant go to school, you cant protest or riot in the streets either.
sorry. have an online Zoom riot and invite the media.
Reckless
If police did this in America the shrill screams of racism would never end.
Blacklabel
I was told that BLM exist specifically only for Black lives killed by police.
That was 9 Black people in the USA last year who were unarmed or not actively attacking an officer. and 11 white people. Are Black people in Australia routinely killed by police?