Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Australian wildfires destroy homes, kill cattle as hundreds of people flee

0 Comments
SYDNEY

Australian authorities urged people to remain alert on Monday as wildfires that have destroyed dozens of homes, killed cattle and forced hundreds of residents to flee continued to burn out of control in the southeast of the country.

No deaths or serious injuries were reported as of Monday morning, but the bushfires have caused extensive damage in rural areas of Victoria and New South Wales (NSW). At least 75 homes had been destroyed, authorities said.

"We can't be 100 percent sure that everybody is accounted for... but each one of those homes that have been affected by fire will need to be looked at and just confirm that," NSW Rural Fire Service Deputy Commissioner Rob Rogers told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

"There are 22 fires and five of those are not contained. There's still a lot of fire around the landscape," he said, adding it would be at least several days before they were extinguished.

The fires, believed to have been sparked by lightning on Saturday, were fanned by dry, hot winds as temperatures reached 41 C (106 F) throughout Sunday.

Emergency officials said conditions should ease on Monday but "watch and act" warnings remained in place for five locations.

At least 70 homes and a school were destroyed in the small coastal town of Tathra in New South Wales, authorities said, where people fled to the beach to avoid the flames and flying embers carried the firefront forward quickly.

About 700 residents were evacuated to centres set up at the nearby town of Bega and several schools in affected areas were closed on Monday.

About 280 firefighters were battling the blazes while 22,000 homes were without power in the region after the high winds brought down trees, Emergency Management Commissioner Craig Lapsley said late on Sunday.

In the north Australian city of Darwin, about 25,000 homes were also without power after a tropical cyclone felled trees. No deaths were reported.

Bushfires are a common and deadly threat in Australia's hot, dry summers, fuelled by highly flammable eucalyptus trees.

In January, hundreds of holidaymakers had to be evacuated by boat from the beaches of the Royal National Park south of Sydney, when they became trapped by bushfires.

The 2009 Black Saturday bushfires in Victoria killed 173 people and injured more than 400.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Parks and Gardens

Tokiwa Park

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

10 Of Tokyo’s Best Sakura-Themed Events And Specials For 2018

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Mar 17-18

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free small dish!

GARB LEAVES

Offer

Get a free drink!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Food & Drink

12 Irresistible Sakura-Flavored Treats To Try This Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Great Japanese Writers: Fuminori Nakamura

GaijinPot Blog

Food and Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Wakayama

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

Families

Waiting To Adopt In Japan: Real Struggles, Real Challenges

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya