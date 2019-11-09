Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Bannon delivers damaging testimony in trial of longtime Trump adviser Stone

0 Comments
By Sarah N Lynch
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign CEO Steve Bannon delivered potentially damaging testimony on Friday against Roger Stone, describing communicating with Trump's longtime adviser about WikiLeaks despite Stone's denials and saying he believed Stone "had a relationship" with the website's founder.

WikiLeaks disclosed numerous stolen Democratic emails in the months before the 2016 election that were damaging to Trump's opponent Hillary Clinton. U.S. intelligence agencies and former Special Counsel Robert Mueller determined that the emails were stolen by Russian state-backed hackers as part of Moscow's efforts to meddle in the election and boost Trump's candidacy.

"I was led to believe he had a relationship with WikiLeaks and Julian Assange," Bannon said of Stone in the third day of testimony in federal court in Stone's trial, referring to the WikiLeaks founder.

Stone - a self-described "dirty trickster" and "agent provocateur" - has pleaded not guilty to charges of obstructing justice, witness tampering and lying to the U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee in its investigation into Russia interference in the 2016 election. The veteran Republican operative faces a possible decades-long sentence if convicted.

Bannon, testifying as a prosecution witness, confirmed that he and Stone had discussed WikiLeaks on several occasions before and after Bannon joined Trump's campaign in August 2016, including in an Oct. 4, 2016, exchange in which Bannon emailed Stone after an Assange news conference had failed to produce damaging information on Clinton as expected.

"He told me he had a relationship" with Assange, Bannon said, when asked by the prosecution why he chose to email Stone to ask why the news conference had been a dud. "It would be natural for me to reach out to him."

Stone, in sworn testimony to the House committee in its investigation of Russia election meddling, told lawmakers that he had never communicated with any members of Trump's campaign about WikiLeaks or Julian Assange.

Stone also is accused of denying the existence of certain emails and texts, including email exchanges with Bannon, and falsely telling the committee that a radio host and comedian named Randy Credico was his "intermediary" with Assange in July 2016.

Bannon, a prominent conservative political strategist, served as chief executive officer of the Trump campaign and later as a senior aide to Trump in the White House.

Credico, who finished his testimony earlier in the day, denied that he was an intermediary with WikiLeaks.

Prosecutors have said Stone also lied by failing to disclose he had also asked conservative author named Jerome Corsi to pass along messages and seek to gather intelligence from Assange.

The trial has been colorful at times, with Credico's courtroom impersonation of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and testimony and evidence presented about threats by Stone to Credico's dog.

Only blocks away from the federal courthouse, the Democratic-led House is pursuing an impeachment inquiry against Trump over the Republican president's request that Ukraine investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden.

Credico testified on Friday he did not believe that Stone's threats to kidnap his dog were sincere, saying under cross-examination by Stone's defense attorney, Robert Buschel, that "it was hyperbole by him."

The prosecution has accused Stone of pressuring Credico to cover up lies and of seeking to prevent the radio host from cooperating with the government.

Stone sent various intimidating texts and emails, including one in which he told Credico, "You are a rat. A stoolie. ... My lawyers are dying to rip you to shreds. I am going to take that dog away from you."

Credico's statement may undercut the prosecution's claim of criminal intent to tamper with a witness, but the jury will also weigh many other comments and threats by Stone including one in which he said, "Prepare to die."

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Nov 9-10

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Travel

Voyaging Towards Introspection with the Yamabushi Mountain Monks

GaijinPot Blog

Study Japanese in An Enchanting Winter Wonderland in Rural Northern Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 45, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Japan’s Top 10 Beauty Products: What We Found Out

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

The 8 Types Of Men You’ll Meet On Japanese Dating Sites

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Why Do I Have To Pay?”

Savvy Tokyo