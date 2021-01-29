Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Biden administration to review Trump policy on Cuba

WASHINGTON

The Biden administration will review U.S. policy on Cuba, the White House said on Thursday, after former President Donald Trump rolled back a historic Obama-era detente with Havana.

"Our Cuba policy is governed by two principles. First, support for democracy and human rights - that will be at the core of our efforts. Second is Americans, especially Cuban Americans, are the best ambassadors for freedom in Cuba. So we'll review the Trump administration policies," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a news briefing.

Trump, a Republican, clamped down on Cuba after taking office in 2017, tightening restrictions on U.S. travel and remittances to Cuba, and imposing sanctions on shipments of Venezuelan oil to the island.

The policy was popular among the large Cuban-American population in South Florida, helping Trump win the state in November though he lost the election to Democrat Biden, who was former President Barack Obama’s vice president.

Nine days before Trump left office, his administration announced on Jan 11 it was returning Cuba to the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism, a move that could complicate Biden's efforts to revive improved relations with the Communist-run nation.

