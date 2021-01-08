Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Brazil passes 200,000 COVID-19 deaths amid record jump in cases

0 Comments
BRASILIA

Brazil has registered more than 200,000 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Thursday, underlining the tragic scale of the outbreak in the country with the world's second highest death toll, as the virus roars back to life.

Brazil registered a record 87,843 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, with 1,524 deaths, the ministry said. Since the outbreak began, nearly 8 million people have been infected, while 200,498 have died.

The 200,000-death milestone serves as a damning commentary on President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the outbreak, critics say. It comes after Christmas and New Year celebrations, when many Brazilians met friends and family, while others, including Bolsonaro, flocked to the beach.

The vacation period is expected to cause a fresh jump in cases and deaths. Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello said on Thursday that the country is already in a second wave.

"In the name of President Jair Bolsonaro, the Health Ministry and all the federal government, we want to offer our solidarity to every family that lost loved ones," the ministry said in a statement.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Japanese New Year Traditions: 10 Ways to Celebrate Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For January 4-10

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #112: Have a Happy Year Of The Ox!

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 28, 2020-Jan 3, 2021

Savvy Tokyo

Iwate

GaijinPot Travel

Cities

Morioka

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

5 Japanese Books To Kickstart 2021

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Stop Job Hunting Discrimination With #ShukatsuSexism

Savvy Tokyo

Miyagi

GaijinPot Travel

Careers

The Best Of Savvy Tokyo For 2020

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 1

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 52

GaijinPot Blog