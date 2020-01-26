Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Prince Charles wants to visit Iran: Sunday Times

0 Comments
LONDON

The heir to the British throne, Prince Charles, would like to make an official visit to Iran, he said in an interview with the Sunday Times newspaper.

Charles however declined to address the tensions relating to the crisis in the British monarchy sparked by his son Prince Harry, who is stepping down from his royal role with his wife Meghan, the paper said.

"Yes, obviously I would like to [go to Iran]," he was quoted as saying. "I know that Iran has been such an important part of the world for so many centuries and has contributed so much to human knowledge, culture, poetry, art. I mean, really remarkable people."

Asked about any future royal visits, a spokeswoman for Prince Charles said: "There are no plans for The Prince of Wales to undertake an official visit to Iran."

Prince Charles' wish to visit Iran comes at a time of heightened tensions between Tehran and the West.

A stand-off between the United States and Iran erupted into tit-for-tat military strikes this month, while Britain has called on Iran to release Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and other dual nationals imprisoned there.

Charles told the Sunday Times he tries to be a peacemaker and that he has prayed for peace in the Middle East.

"I do think the most important thing is a just and lasting peace," he said in the interview, echoing comments he made on Friday during a visit to the Holy Land.

Britain's royal family steers clear of politics, though Charles, who will become governor of the Church of England when he ascends the throne, has long spoken out on issues such as inter-faith dialogue and the environment.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover central Japan

A travel guide to Mie, Aichi, Gifu and Nagano prefectures

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #65: Napping Cats Have Twitter Meowlting

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Japan’s Love For Natural Wine And 6 Of Tokyo’s Best Bars To Drink It At

Savvy Tokyo

Hiking

Mount Hiei

GaijinPot Travel

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 3, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Sponsored Post

10 Easy Japanese Gift Ideas For This Valentine’s Day

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Immigration Has Begun Enforcing Stricter Visa Requirements for Foreigners

GaijinPot Blog

Inside Neko Neko Shokupan, Japan’s Kawaii Cat Bread Bakery

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon