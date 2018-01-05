British PM May apologises as overwhelmed hospitals cancel non-emergency operations

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Thursday to tens of thousands of patients whose operations were cancelled to free up staff and beds to deal with emergency patients.
Earlier this week, officials at the National Health Service(NHS) in England recommended that hospitals cancel all non-urgent appointments and operations until next month.
May, during a visit to a hospital outside London, said she recognised it is frustrating for patients who had their operations postponed.
"I know it is difficult, I know it is frustrating, I know it is disappointing for people and I apologise," she told Sky News.
A flu outbreak, colder weather and high levels of respiratory illnesses have put hospitals in England under strain with many operating at or near full capacity.
The issue is potentially damaging for May, already weakened after losing a parliamentary majority in last year's election and struggling to pacify her deeply divided party as she navigates the final year of Brexit negotiations.
The NHS, which delivers free care for all and accounts for a third of government spending on public services, is typically one of the most important issues for voters during elections and one which is often regarded as a weakness for May's Conservative party.
Opposition parties regularly accuse the government of failing to adequately fund the health service.
"Ministers refused to provide the funding top NHS officials said was necessary and now patients are paying the price," said Vince Cable, leader of the Liberal Democrats.
Founded in 1948 by the opposition Labour Party, the NHS is a source of huge pride for many Britons who are able to access free care from cradle to grave.
But tight budgets, an ageing population and increasingly complex medical needs have left many hospitals struggling during the winter in recent years.
The pressure continues to grow, according to new data on Thursday.
The number of patients stuck in ambulances for at least an hour almost doubled to more 4,700 cases during the Christmas week compared with the week before.
Department of Health guidelines say ambulance crews should be able to hand patients over to hospital staff within 15 minutes of arrival at hospital.
The average bed occupancy for the Christmas week was 91.7 percent. Doctors say that anything above 85 percent is unsafe.
The conditions have led some doctors taking to Twitter to vent their frustrations.
One London-based doctor wrote that conditions were so bad that he was practising "battlefield medicine", while another apologized for the "3rd world conditions" caused by overcrowding.© Click For Restrictions - http://about.reuters.com/fulllegal.asp
6 Comments
Login to comment
Luddite
There has been seven years of NHS underfunding, 15,000 beds closed and nursing, midwifery and other health care professions having the free university tuition for these courses cut. There is no money, no beds and no staff. Everyone saw this crisis coming except the government.
cleo
There is money, it's just being spent on different things (like using bribes to the DUP to prop up the failing conservative administration after they lost the last unnecessary election). May saying she's 'sorry' isn't enough.
Jimizo
Yes, but that’s actually progress of sorts. Her reactions in the past involved her doing an impression of a pull toy and trotting out the line of her government investing more in real terms whenever the latest NHS horror story was revealed.
Absolute disgrace.
theFu
But I thought UK health care was "free"? How can there be any money issues? I'm confused.
Good thing they saved all that money by staying on WinXP.
goldorak
It's the same story every winter and brexit will only make matters worse when/if euro nurses & docs go back home. Read that the number of euro nurses moving to the uk had already dropped significantly since brexit vote.
Not much better on the continent tbh as Germany/France also 'need' east euro, Spanish, Portuguese etc nurses & other healthcare professionals. Brexit just makes it easier for them to attract/hire other euro staff.
M3M3M3
So why not empower people to make that spending decision? This seems like a pretty good argument for tax cuts and a more privatised or multipayer system (like in Japan) so that more people can make their own decisions about how much to spend on their own healthcare?
It seems to me that the NHS is in desperate need of decentralisation and funding reform. The tendency to worship the NHS as the greatest accomplishment in UK history only seems to add to difficulty of that reform. The UK was first, but now it's arguably the worst.