Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Trudeau raises U.S. auto import probe concerns with Trump

0 Comments
OTTAWA

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday and raised "strong concerns" about a U.S. probe into car and truck imports that was launched this week, the prime minister's office said.

The two leaders also discussed the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) negotiations and bringing talks to a timely conclusion, Trudeau's office said.

The Trump administration earlier this week began a national security investigation into auto imports that could lead to new U.S. tariffs similar to those imposed on imported steel and aluminum in March.

The move was seen as adding pressure to the ongoing NAFTA negotiations, where auto provisions have become a critical part of the talks.

Trudeau "raised strong concerns about the U.S.'s Section 232 investigation on automobile imports, given the mutually beneficial integration of the Canadian and American auto industries," his office said in a statement.

In an interview with Reuters on Thursday, Trudeau said the investigation was based on flimsy logic and part of pressure from Washington to renegotiate the NAFTA trade pact.

Mexico's economy minister said on Friday there was about a 40 percent chance of concluding the NAFTA talks before Mexico's presidential election on July 1.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese in Nagano

Combine learning the language with winter sports, hiking and hot springs in the heart of the spectacular Japan Alps.

Applications close June 1st

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

22 of Japan’s Most Famous Matsuri: A Travel Calendar

GaijinPot Blog

2018 GaijinPot Cherry Blossom Contest Winners

GaijinPot Blog

History

Iwami Ginzan Silver Mine

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Soramachi

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 26-27

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Pizza Bar Harajuku

Lifestyle

3 Things I Learned About Life From Being Non-Fluent In Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Parks and Gardens

Man’yo Botanical Garden

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

Anti-Aging Skincare In Japan: Tips From A Leading Japanese Dermatologist

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall