Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Canada granting refugee status to fewer illegal border crossers

0 Comments
By Anna Mehler Paperny
TORONTO

Canada is rejecting more refugee claims from people who crossed its border illegally as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government seeks to dissuade, block and turn back thousands more, according to new data obtained by Reuters.

Forty percent of such border crossers whose claims were finalized in the first three months of this year were granted refugee status, down from 53 percent for all of 2017, according to data provided by Canada's Immigration and Refugee Board. There were no claims finalized in the first three months of 2017.

The Immigration and Refugee Board said on Tuesday it has received no directives or guidance on how to deal with these border crossers.

The government's "first priority remains the safety and security of Canadians and the integrity of our immigration system," a spokesman for Immigration and Refugee Minister Ahmed Hussen said in an email.

The wave of border crossings started up in January 2017 and ramped up over the summer as many Haitian immigrants in the United States who were at risk of losing their temporary legal status streamed into Canada on expectations they could find a safe haven. In the months since, thousands of Nigerians have made the same crossing.

More than 27,000 asylum seekers have walked across the Canada-U.S. border since President Donald Trump took office, some of whom have told Reuters they left the United States because of Trump's policies and anti-immigrant rhetoric.

The influx has strained Canada's backlogged system for assisting people seeking refugee status, leaving aid agencies scrambling to meet growing demand for housing and social services.

Trudeau's government has sought to stem the influx by amending a U.S.-Canadian border pact that turns back asylum seekers at border crossings, but allows immigrants who enter the country outside of an official border crossing to apply for refugee status.

Canada sent its immigration and refugee minister to Nigeria, asking the Nigerian government to help discourage its citizens from crossing into Canada, and asking the United States to deny visas to people who might then go to Canada.

Immigration and Refugee Board data shows that while only a small number of border-crosser claims have been processed, acceptance rates are down for all groups seeking refugee status. The success rate is especially low for Haitians and Nigerians, with overall acceptance rates of 9 percent and 33.5 percent, respectively.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Healthy Servings: Japanese-Style Warm Prawn And Seaweed Salad

Savvy Tokyo

Temples

Hozan-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Trash Talk: A Guide to Garbage Disposal in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Health & Beauty

6 Tips For Managing Curly Hair In Japanese Humidity

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 22-27

Savvy Tokyo

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Fujinomiya

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen