Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Trudeau indicates he will not bend on key NAFTA demands at talks

0 Comments
SURREY, British Columbia

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau indicated on Tuesday that Canada would not compromise on key demands at high-level talks this week with the United States to update the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Senior officials from both sides are due to meet in Washington on Wednesday in a bid to settle major differences amid pressure from Washington for a quick settlement.

"There are a number of things we absolutely must see in a renegotiated NAFTA," Trudeau told reporters in the Pacific province of British Columbia.

"No NAFTA is better than a bad NAFTA deal for Canadians and that's what we are going to stay with."

U.S. President Donald Trump - who signed a NAFTA side deal with Mexico last week - has threatened to impose auto tariffs on Canada or exclude it from the three-nation pact unless an agreement can be struck quickly.

Trudeau made clear, however, he would insist on keeping the so-called Chapter 19 dispute-resolution mechanism that Washington wants to scrap.

"We will not sign a deal that is bad for Canadians, and quiet frankly, not having a Chapter 19 to ensure the rules are followed would be bad for Canadians," he said.

He also said existing protections that ban U.S. media firms from buying Canadian cultural industries such as television stations and newspapers must be maintained.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Year to Go – don’t miss out!

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages are selling out fast, secure your place now.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Free Laser Hair Removal

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Lifestyle

How To Successfully Fail To Climb Mount Fuji

Savvy Tokyo

Harajuku Design Festa Art Village: Where Art Meets Food Meets Friends

GaijinPot Blog

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a FREE Welcome Drink!

SH’UN

Landmark

Ushiku Daibutsu (Buddha)

GaijinPot Travel

Cities

Chiba City

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Past & Present

Ladies & The Law: The 1968 Patricide Case That Paved The Road Toward Equality In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Diversity in the Classroom: 4 Ways to Keep English Lessons Inclusive

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon