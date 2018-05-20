Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Chinese air force lands bombers on South China Sea island

0 Comments
SHANGHAI

China's air force has landed bombers on islands and reefs in the South China Sea as part of a training exercise in the disputed region, it said in a statement.

"A division of the People's Liberation Army Air Force(PLAAF) recently organized multiple bombers such as the H-6K to conduct take-off and landing training on islands and reefs in the South China Sea in order to improve our ability to 'reach all territory, conduct strikes at any time and strike in all directions'," it said in the statemen.

It said the pilot of the H-6K bomber conducted assault training on a designated sea target and then carried out take-offs and landings at an airport in the area, describing the exercise as preparation for "the West Pacific and the battle for the South China Sea".

The notice, published on the PLAAF's Weibo microblogging account, did not provide the precise location of the exercise.

The United States has dispatched warships to disputed areas of the South China Sea in a bid to challenge China's extensive sovereignty claims in the territory, which is subject to various claims by China, Vietnam, the Philippines, Taiwan, Brunei and Malaysia.

"The United States remains committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific," Pentagon spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Logan told Reuters.

"We have seen these same reports and China's continued militarization of disputed features in the South China Sea only serves to raise tensions and destabilize the region."

Philippine opposition lawmakers condemned China's militarization of the South China Sea and what they said was the inaction of their own government.

Senator Risa Hontiveros sought an end to Manila's"subservience" to China, while Congressman Gary Alejano said the issue of China's militarization in the South China Sea is a"global concern".

"By placing our country within striking distance of its nuclear-capable bombers, China has virtually threatened us with nuclear war over the West Philippine Sea," Hontiveros said in a statement, using the local name for South China Sea.

"With the silence and subservience of the Philippine government to China, we are placing in grave danger not only our country, but also our neighboring nations," Alejano said in a statement.

China says its military facilities in the Spratlys are purely defensive, and that it can do what it likes on its own territory.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte defended his position not to confront China and reiterated his openness to undertake joint exploration and development in waters believed to be rich in oil and natural gas.

"You know they have the planes, not stationed in Spratlys but near the provinces facing -- Chinese provinces facing the Spratlys and the China Sea," he said in a speech late on Saturday.

It was not clear if he was aware of the news about China's bombers landing on islands and reefs in the South China Sea.

"And with their hypersonic, they can reach Manila within 7 to 10 minutes. If we will go to a full-blown war, where would the Philippines end up?" Duterte said.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Fratelli Paradiso

Food and Drink

Nakatanidou Mochi Shop

GaijinPot Travel

Temples

Eikan-do (Zenrin-ji)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Shrines

Imamiya Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Otaku Time: 5 Anime to Binge on Netflix Japan Right Now

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Living The Zen Life As A Foreign Woman In An Old Akita Temple

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Photo Contest 2018: Our Top 10 Photos

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 19-20

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING