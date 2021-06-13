China cautions G7 that 'small' groups don't rule the world

China on Sunday pointedly cautioned Group of Seven leaders that the days when "small" groups of countries decided the fate of the world was long gone, hitting back at the world's richest democracies which have sought a unified position over Beijing.
"The days when global decisions were dictated by a small group of countries are long gone," a spokesman for the Chinese embassy in London said. "We always believe that countries, big or small, strong or weak, poor or rich, are equals, and that world affairs should be handled through consultation by all countries."
The re-emergence of China as a leading global power is considered to be one of the most significant geopolitical events of recent times, alongside the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union that ended the Cold War
The G7, whose leaders are meeting in southwestern England, has been searching for a coherent response to the growing assertiveness of President Xi Jinping after China’s spectacular economic and military rise over the past 40 years.
Leaders of the group - the United States, Canada, Britain, Germany, Italy, France and Japan - want to use their gathering in the British seaside resort of Carbis Bay to show the world that the richest democracies can offer an alternative to China’s growing clout.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau led a Group of Seven discussion of China on Saturday and called on leaders to come up with a unified approach to the challenges posed by the People's Republic, a source said.
The G7 are planning to offer developing nations an infrastructure scheme that could rival Xi's multi-trillion-dollar Belt and Road initiative.
Beijing has repeatedly hit back against what it perceives as attempts by Western powers to contain China, and says many major powers are still gripped by an outdated imperial mindset after years of humiliating China.© Thomson Reuters 2021.
Reckless
Like Taiwan? So that must be why China is trying to unilaterally expand its territory in all directions.
Commodore Perry
"We always believe that countries, big or small, strong or weak, poor or rich, are equals, and that world affairs should be handled through consultation by all countries."
China has a point.
China won't be stopped by the current G7 leadership anyway.
There was a chance a few years ago with Trump in office. But too many weak leaders spread about the G7.
Nibek32
That statement makes zero sense. Trump was all lip service and was not able to use allies as leverage. He had no experience and floundered in his position and could never actually pass legislation. No wonder China’s power exploded during the trump years.
K3PO
The usual Chicom lies - there was no consultation when stealing the Fiery Cross Reef.
Paul
What they are actually saying is that China going to rule the world!
Paul
Chinese did a good job at that themselves...