China launches anti-halal campaign in Xinjiang

The capital of China's Xinjiang region, home to the mostly Muslim Uighur minority, has launched a campaign against halal products to stop Islam penetrating secular life and fueling "extremism".
In a meeting on Monday, the Communist Party leaders of Urumqi led cadres to swear an oath to "fight a decisive battle against 'pan-halalization,'" according to a notice posed on the city's official WeChat account.
Everyday halal products, like food and toothpaste, must be produced according to Islamic law.
China has been subject to heavy criticism from rights groups and foreign governments amid reports of a punitive crackdown that has seen the detention of as many as 1 million mostly Muslim ethnic Uighurs in Xinjiang.
Beijing has denied it is systematically violating the rights of Xinjiang's Muslims, saying it is only cracking down on extremism and "splittism" in the region.
The official Global Times said on Wednesday that the "demand that things be halal which cannot really be halal" was fueling hostility towards religion and allowing Islam to penetrate secular life.
As part of the anti-halal campaign, Ilshat Osman, Urumqi's ethnically Uighur head prosecutor, penned an essay entitled:"Friend, you do not need to find a halal restaurant specially for me".
According to the WeChat post government employees should not have any diet problems and work canteens would be changed so that officials could try all kinds of cuisine.
The Urumqi Communist Party leaders also said they would require government officials and party members to firmly believe in Marxism-Leninism, and not religion, and to speak standard Mandarin Chinese in public.
Chinese citizens are theoretically free to practice any religion, but they have been subject to increasing levels of surveillance as the government tries to bring religious worship under stricter state control.
The Communist Party in August issued a revised set of regulations governing its members behavior, threatening punishments or expulsion for anyone who clung to religious beliefs.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
AgentX
Fighting 'extremism' while they torture animals themselves. This article shows just how little freedom ethnic Chinese have in their own country. Not far removed from Mao.
Laguna
When studying in Beijing, I noticed a Uigher neighborhood behind my school; completely unfamiliar with the culture, I spent some time there. As the Han are a pork-dependent culture (the Uighers eat sheep) and do to a historical dislike, the two never mix.
But I remember being on a train out to Xinjiang, seated on the aisle seat to an elderly gent and his son, I ordered some baozu at a station stop from the window, and just passing those in front of the old man resulted in serious protestations. His son apologized, but I understood and ate my lunch elsewhere (and lent him my guidebook containing photos of mosques, which greatly pacified him - such books didn't exist then and will likely not in future).
China's actions are a high crime against humanity.
Yubaru
Surprising to me how Islamic countries seem to be silent in responding to China and it's actions, but always find the time to criticize other countries when actions are committed against believers.
seadog538
This will surely get all of the "Diversity"and "Multicultural" fanatics and their fellow traveller comrades in an outrageous rage!
mmwkdw
Perhaps other Countries should look towards doing something similar in order to protect their own identities rather than to have to halal-itize everything.