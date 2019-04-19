Climate-change protesters say they will target London's Heathrow Airport

The Extinction Rebellion group of climate change campaigners said it planned to hold a protest at London's Heathrow Airport on Friday, opening a new front in its demonstrations that have caused transport snarl-ups in the British capital.

Extinction Rebellion has blocked several locations in central London this week after it staged a semi-nude protest in parliament earlier this month. At least 460 people have been arrested so far this week.

Extinction Rebellion sent a message to media titled"Statement on the Extinction Rebellion Heathrow Action Tomorrow" but the body of the message did not provide any details.

The group has called for non-violent civil disobedience as a way to push governments to reduce carbon emissions and stop what it says is a global climate crisis.

Heathrow said it was working with authorities to address any threat of protests which could disrupt the airport on one of the busiest travel days of the year as the Easter getaway begins.

"While we respect the right to peaceful protest and agree with the need to act on climate change, we don't agree that passengers should have their well-earned Easter Break holiday plans with family and friends disrupted," the airport it said in a statement.

Police have said they expect the demonstrations to continue in the next few weeks.

