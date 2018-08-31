Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

EU deeply disagrees with U.S. on trade despite detente

0 Comments
By Philip Blenkinsop
BRUSSELS

The European Union's detente on tariffs with the United States has not put to rest "profound disagreements" on trade policy, the European commissioner in charge of trade said on Thursday.

In Washington, U.S. President Donald Trump rejected an EU offer to eliminate tariffs on cars and said the EU's trade policies are "almost as bad as China," Bloomberg News reported.

Trump agreed in July to refrain from imposing car tariffs while the two sides sought to cut other trade barriers, in a move described then by the European Commission chief as a major concession.

Speaking to the trade committee of the European Parliament on Thursday, European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom discussed a group that she and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will lead to determine how tariffs might be removed on industrial goods.

"We are not negotiating anything, we have a working group. We have profound disagreements with the United States on trade policy," Malmstrom said.

A number of the European lawmakers were fierce critics of a planned EU-U.S. Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP), negotiations which ended after Trump's election victory in 2016.

"We are not restarting TTIP ... This could be a more limited trade agreement, focused on tariffs on goods only," Malmstrom said.

She also said the European Union would be willing to reduce its car tariffs to zero, if the United States did the same, going beyond the provisional agreement struck in July which referred only to "non-auto industrial goods".

"We would do it if they do it. That remains to be seen," she said, adding she hoped a deal could be finalised by the end of the Commission's five-year term running until Oct 31, 2019.

Trump, in an interview with Bloomberg, said of the EU proposal to scrap auto tariffs: "It's not good enough."

"Their consumer habits are to buy their cars, not to buy our cars," Trump added, according to Bloomberg.

"The European Union is almost as bad as China, just smaller," Bloomberg quoted Trump as saying.

The European Union remains at odds with the United States over U.S. blocking of the appointment of judges at the World Trade Organization, over tariffs set for reasons of national security and over Washington's tough stance towards China.

Malmstrom said many U.S. companies and politicians were voicing concerns over goods becoming more expensive in the United States as a result of tariffs.

The European Union shared U.S. criticism of China over industry subsidies, state intervention and forced technology transfers, but believed its approach was wrong, she said.

"We share those concerns, but we do not agree with their methods of imposing massively billions of tariffs on China, as they have also done with Turkey. We do not share U.S. view that trade wars are good and easy to win," the commissioner said.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Onsen While On Your Period: Cultural Taboo Or Well-Prepared OK Experience?

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

Careers

Bringing Businesses To Life Through The Lens With Photographer Tia Haygood

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

50% OFF of Botox Injections

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

5 Unnecessary Things Tourists Do When Traveling in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Local Search Tips for Planning a Trip in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

Nature

Togakushi Village

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free BNLS Liposculpting Treatment

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 1-2

Savvy Tokyo

Temples

Kongobu-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel