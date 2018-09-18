Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Ex-Trump adviser Flynn could be sentenced as soon as Nov 28

1 Comment
WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump's former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, could be sentenced as soon as Nov. 28, according to a joint court filing by prosecutors from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's office and defense lawyers on Monday.

Prosecutors have repeatedly deferred Flynn's sentencing date since he pleaded guilty in December 2017, even though Flynn's lawyer has said his client was eager to get the sentencing date on the calendar and put the ordeal behind him.

The agreement now between both parties to set a sentencing date on Nov 28, or the following seven business days, signals that Flynn's ongoing cooperation with Mueller's office is coming to an end.

“General Flynn is eager to proceed to sentencing,” his lawyer Robert Kelner told U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan during a hearing in July.

Flynn pleaded guilty to lying about his contacts with Russia, in exchange for cooperating with Mueller's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

During that hearing, Kelner agreed with the judge’s suggestion that a sentencing hearing could be held within 60 days of the conclusion of Flynn’s cooperation with Mueller, rather than the usual 90 days so that the case could be expedited.

Flynn was the first member of Trump’s administration to plead guilty to a crime uncovered by Mueller’s wide-ranging investigation into Russian attempts to influence the 2016 U.S. election and potential collusion by Trump aides.

Under a plea bargain deal, Flynn admitted in a Washington court that he lied when asked by FBI investigators about his conversations with Russia’s then-ambassador, Sergei Kislyak, just weeks before Trump took office.

Trump has denied knowing anything about contact with Russians and his campaign and has called Mueller's probe a witch hunt.

Russia has denied U.S. allegations that it interfered in the campaign.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Year to Go – don’t miss out!

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages are selling out fast, secure your place now.

Buy Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Hopefully President Trump will pardon General Flynn and give him a prominent role in his administration. Flynn is a based patriot.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Transport

Kansai International Airport

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Long Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 15-17

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free BNLS Liposculpting Treatment

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Anime and Manga

Pokémon Cafe

GaijinPot Travel

I had a Japanese virtual assistant for a week and here’s what happened

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “Is There Anything At Japanese Drugstores That Can Help Me Conceive?”

Savvy Tokyo

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

Hot springs

Shibu Onsen

GaijinPot Travel