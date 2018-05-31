Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Film producer Harvey Weinstein indicted on rape charges

0 Comments
NEW YORK

Movie producer Harvey Weinstein has been indicted on charges of rape and a criminal sexual act, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance said in a statement on Wednesday.

Weinstein's indictment by a grand jury follows his arrest and court appearance last Friday on charges related to two among the scores of women who have accused him of sexual misconduct, all of which he has denied.

Weinstein's lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, said at the time the disgraced producer intends to plead not guilty.

Earlier on Wednesday, Weinstein declined to testify before the grand jury after a judge denied a request by Brafman to postpone the appearance. Brafman had argued Weinstein was denied access to information about the case and lacked preparation time.

The grand jury indictment follows a months-long investigation with the New York Police Department. Police have not identified the two women, but said the crimes took place in 2004 and 2013.

Vance's statement said Weinstein was charged by the grand jury with rape in the first and third degrees and a criminal sexual act in the first degree. If convicted on the most serious charges, Weinstein could face between five and 25 years in prison.

Weinstein, the 66-year-old co-founder of the Miramax film studio and the Weinstein Co, has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 70 women, with some of the allegations dating back decades.

He has denied ever having nonconsensual sex.

The accusations, first reported last year by the New York Times and the New Yorker, gave rise to the #MeToo movement, in which hundreds of women have publicly accused powerful men in business, government and entertainment of sexual misconduct.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 2-3

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Temples

Kofuku-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Hot springs

Takimikan

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Get Yourself Connected: A Quick Guide to Internet Setup in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Reasons to be Cheerful: Why Being an ALT Is Awesome

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Keeping Japan’s Traditions Alive With Julia Maeda Of Tokyo Personalised

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon