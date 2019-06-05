Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Former sheriff's deputy charged for lack of response in Florida school shooting

PARKLAND, Fla

A former Florida sheriff's deputy was arrested on Tuesday on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from his failure to stop the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 dead, the county sheriff said.

Scot Peterson, 56, who was taken into custody, faces seven counts of child neglect, three counts of culpable negligence and one count of perjury, Broward State Attorney Mike Satz said in a statement.

A 27-minute surveillance video released a month after the shooting showed Peterson, who was assigned to the Parkland, Florida high school, staying outside the building while a former student fatally shot 17 people, according to the sheriff's office.

"We cannot fulfill our commitment to always protect the security and safety of our Broward County community without doing a thorough assessment of what went wrong that day," Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony said in a statement, announcing that he had fired Peterson and another deputy, Brian Miller, who he said failed to stop the massacre.

