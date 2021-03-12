Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

France eases COVID-19 restrictions on international travel

0 Comments
PARIS

France will ease some COVID-19 restrictions on international travel outside Europe, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry said in a statement that travelers to or from Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Israel, Japan, Britain and Singapore would no longer need a compelling reason to travel.

French Tourism Minister Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne said this easing was due to the improving health situation in those countries.

"The list includes Britain, because the UK variant now also circulates widely in France," he said on his Twitter feed.

All other restrictions, such as a requirement for a negative COVID-19 test less than 72 hours before travel, would remain in place, the ministry said, adding a decree was due to be published on Friday.

Lemoyne said that for other non-European Union countries the list of legitimate travel motives would be widened, notably to take into account family situations.

The foreign ministry statement said that among new legitimate reasons for travel would the fact that one person in a couple - both married or in civil partnership - is living abroad for professional reasons.

Other legitimate reasons would be for families living abroad but who have children in school in France, couples with children abroad and in France, students taking an exam, as well as people returning to their principal residence if that is in France.

The ministry said that in general it strongly recommends limiting international travel as much as possible.

France announced tighter rules on travel from outside the European Union on Jan 14.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Mie

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 8-14

Savvy Tokyo

Sponsored Post

Plan A Post-Pandemic Retreat In Northern Okinawa

Savvy Tokyo

Sponsored Post

A Foodie’s Tour from Kobe to Kagawa

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Ise

GaijinPot Travel

Tohoku

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

10 Years After the Great East Japan Earthquake

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

Here’s How You Can Contribute To Okinawa’s Sustainable Islands

Savvy Tokyo

How Much Is the Average Rent in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Truth by the Barrel: In Search of Kobe’s Finest Sake

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week 121: System Failure Hits 5,000 Mizuho Bank ATMs

GaijinPot Blog