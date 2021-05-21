Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

France on Northern Ireland protocol: flexibility, perhaps, but it stays

PARIS

France said on Thursday that the European Union could not accept any unilateral move by Britain that threatened the integrity of the single market via the Irish border, calling it dangerous to question the Brexit deal’s Northern Ireland protocol.

After the United Kingdom left the European Union's orbit at the end of last year, checks were introduced on some goods moving from mainland Britain to Northern Ireland, which has a land border with EU member Ireland.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who had promised there would be unfettered trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom, unilaterally extended a grace period on certain checks to minimise supply disruption, a move Brussels has said breached the Brexit divorce deal.

"This protocol must be wholly respected. This is what we expect from the United Kingdom," Clement Beaune, France's junior minister for European Affairs, said during a trip to Ireland.

"That does not mean there cannot be flexibility and ways of applying the protocol...which reduce (trade) friction. I hope this is only a period of adjustment that we are seeing, and not a broader will to provoke the EU."

Neither side should play with peace in Northern Ireland, Beaune said.

Preserving the delicate peace without allowing the United Kingdom a back door into the EU's single market via the Irish border was one of the most difficult issues of nearly four years of tortuous talks on the terms of Britain's exit from the bloc.

