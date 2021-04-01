Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

France orders schools closed; widens COVID-19 restrictions

0 Comments
PARIS

President Emmanuel Macron extended movement restrictions to cover the whole of France and said schools would close for three weeks as he sought to push back a third wave of COVID-19 infections that threatens to overwhelm hospitals.

Macron said he was extending the lockdown rules already in place in Paris, swathes of the north and parts of the south east to the whole country for at least a month, from Saturday.

"We will lose control if we do not move now," the president said in a televised address to the nation.

The epidemic has killed 95,337 people in France and left intensive care units in the hardest-hit regions at the point of breakdown.

Schools will close for three weeks after Easter, which falls this weekend.

"It is the best solution to slow down the virus," Macron said, adding that France had succeeded in keeping its schools open for longer during the pandemic than many neighbors.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #124: Learn How To Grow Mushroom Bonsai

GaijinPot Blog

Jiko Bukken: Reasonable Rent and Apartment ‘Incidents’

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Things to Do in Japan This Spring (That Don’t Involve Hanami)

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

How To Spring Clean Your Wardrobe

Savvy Tokyo

6 Sakura Flavored Sweets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Is Hanami Actually Fun?

GaijinPot Blog

Shimane

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Preparing Your Child to Walk to School in Japan Without You

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

10 Irresistible Sakura-Flavored Treats To Try This Spring

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 29-April 4

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

How Did Cherry Blossom Viewing Start in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog