world

France reports 412 more COVID-19 deaths

PARIS

France reported 4,376 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, up slightly from last Monday's 4,317 and compared with 16,547 on Sunday.

France typically registers a low number of new cases the day after the weekend, but the week-on-week increase remained below 4% for the fourth day in a row and is now back to levels last seen at the start of the year.

The total case count is now up to 3.47 million, and the health ministry reported an additional 412 deaths on Monday, taking the total to 82,226.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19, which touched a 2021 peak above 28,000 last Monday, rose by 77 to 26,522. The number of people in intensive care with the virus, which also saw a 2021 peak at 3,363 last Monday, was up by 72 to 3,381.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

