Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

France reports new daily record in COVID-19 cases

0 Comments
PARIS

France on Saturday reported 13,498 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over the previous 24 hours, setting another record in daily additional infections since the start of the epidemic.

The new cases pushed the cumulative total to 442,194 as the seven-day moving average of daily new infections rose to more than 9,700, compared with a low of 272 at the end of May, two weeks after the lockdown was lifted.

A faster circulation of the virus and a six-fold increase in testing since the government made it free are the two main reasons for the scale of the increase, epidemiologists have said.

The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 was up by 26 on Saturday at 31,274, a growth significantly lower than registered the previous day.

Health authorities reported a sudden jump in the country's daily death toll from COVID-19 on Friday because of unreported cases in one hospital near Paris.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Traditional

Aizu

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to rent for less than ¥75,000 in Fukuoka City—September 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

Where To Buy Plus Size Women’s Clothes And Shoes In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #98: Saxophone Players Serenade Midnight Passengers Stranded at Shinjuku Station

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Funerals In Japan: Etiquette And Rituals

Savvy Tokyo

Neighborhood Guide

Discovering Sankeien Garden, Yokohama

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 37, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Shopping For Gifts During A Pandemic

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Autumnal Equinox Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Beaches

Miyakojima

GaijinPot Travel

Cities

Aizuwakamatsu

GaijinPot Travel