world

France says number of confirmed coronavirus cases up by 8,051 over 24 hours

PARIS

French health authorities on Tuesday reported 8,051 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, up sharply from Monday's 4,070, while intensive care admissions were also on the rise.

The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 infections rose by 85 to 31,893, versus 81 on Monday. The cumulative number of cases now totals 550,690.

As of Tuesday a total of 6,500 people were hospitalised for a COVID-19 infection in France, 85 more over 24 hours. This included 1,204 patients in intensive care units, a rise of 40 since Monday.

The government has recently ramped up measures aimed at containing the resurgence of the virus and avoiding a second national lockdown.

France imposed one of Europe's strictest lockdowns between March 17 and May 11 to prevent its hospital system from being overwhelmed.

