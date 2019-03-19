Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

France to ban 'yellow vest' protests if violent groups take part

0 Comments
PARIS

France's prime minister said Paris's police chief had been sacked and that the government would shut down "yellow vest" protests if violent groups were identified among the ranks of "yellow vest" protesters.

President Emmanuel Macron and his government have been forced back on the defensive after rioters ransacked luxury boutiques and torched cafes and a bank on Saturday in the latest flare-up of violence against Macron's pro-business reforms.

"From next Saturday, we will ban 'yellow vest' protests in neighborhoods that have been the worst hit as soon as we see sign of the presence of radical groups and their intent to cause damage," Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said in a televised speech.

Some 10,000 people participated in Saturday's protests in the capital, according to police estimates, including a hard-core of about 1,500 troublemakers who Philippe said were bent on "looting, destroying property and causing injury."

"These were criminal acts. The government's response must be strong," Philippe sad.

A new Paris police chief would be appointed on Wednesday, he said, adding that police officers on the ground would be given more decision-making autonomy and handed extra equipment including drones.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Live

The Strange Story of Hay Fever in Japan: Construction, Conspiracy Theories, Climate Change

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Live

The Best Japanese Tweets About Carlos Ghosn’s Prison Bail Outfit

GaijinPot Blog

Work

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

Live

Uniqlo Announces New Street Fighter Collaboration

GaijinPot Blog

Learn

Tweet of the Week

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Letters from Japan: “My American Husband Is Cheating On Me. I Want A Divorce.”

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

A Guide To Cycling In Tokyo With Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN