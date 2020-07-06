Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

France won't ban Huawei, but encouraging 5G telcos to avoid it

0 Comments
PARIS

The head of the French cybersecurity agency ANSSI said there would not be a total ban on using equipment from Huawei in the rollout of the French 5G telecoms network, but that it was pushing French telcos to avoid switching to the Chinese company.

"What I can say is that there won't be a total ban," Guillaume Poupard told Les Echos newspaper in an interview."(But) for operators that are not currently using Huawei, we are inciting them not to go for it."

The U.S. government has urged its allies to exclude the Chinese telecoms giant from the West's next-generation communications, saying Beijing could use it for spying. Huawei has denied the charges.

Sources told Reuters in March France would not ban Huawei but would seek to keep it out of the core mobile network, which carries higher surveillance risks because it processes sensitive information such as customers' personal data.

France's decision over Huawei's equipment is crucial for two of the country's four telecoms operators, Bouygues Telecom and SFR, as about half of their current mobile network is made by the Chinese group.

"For those that are already using Huawei, we are delivering authorisations for durations that vary between three and eight years," Poupard said in the interview.

State-controlled Orange has already chosen Huawei's European rivals Nokia and Ericsson.

Poupard said that from next week, operators which have not received an explicit authorisation to use Huawei equipment for the 5G network can consider a non-response after the legal deadline as a rejection of their requests.

Poupard said the choice was made to protect French independence, and not as an act of hostility towards China.

"This is not Huawei bashing or anti-Chinese racism," Poupard said. "All we're saying is that the risk is not the same with European suppliers as with non-Europeans."

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Power Spots: The Japanese Way To Recharge Your Mind

Savvy Tokyo

Okinawa

GaijinPot Travel

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 26, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

How Discovering Meditation in Japan Helped Me Find Peace

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For July 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Buying Cleaning Products in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Best Cafes with WiFi in Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

5 Stylish Interior And Home Decor Shops In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Can I Sue Her?” & “Lockdown Weight”

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #88: Shooting Star Light’s Up Tokyo Before Crashing With a Bang

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Five J-Rock Artists for Anime Fans to Get Into for 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Adventures

Tokyo Staycation: The Best Summer 2020 Campaigns

Savvy Tokyo