Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

French culture minister contracts coronavirus

0 Comments
PARIS

France's culture minister has become the latest politician to contract the coronavirus, a government colleague said on Monday, after several lawmakers came down with the COVID-19 illness.

Franck Riester is doing well and resting at home, health minister Olivier Veran said on BFM Television.

Five French parliamentarians have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, according to media reports on Monday, along with a worker in the National Assembly cafeteria where some or all of the lawmakers may have picked it up.

Riester may have caught the virus from one of the five parliamentarians, culture ministry sources said. The stricken minister last met President Emmanuel Macron several days ago, they added.

The chief executive of state-controlled Paris airport operator ADP, Augustin de Romanet, has also tested positive for the virus and is working from home, a spokesman said earlier.

No other government officials are known to have caught the coronavirus, health minister Veran said, adding that cabinet colleagues had been observing the recommendations they have issued to the public.

"Nobody has been shaking hands in cabinet meetings for the last two weeks," he said.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Tweet of the Week #71: Iconic Anime Akira Predicted 2020 Olympic Game Turmoils

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Lifestyle

Gentlemen, Are Your Ready For White Day?

Savvy Tokyo

Families

8 Indoor Japanese Games To Try Out During The Coronavirus School Shutdown

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For March 14-15

Savvy Tokyo

GaijinPot 2020 Cherry Blossom Contest

GaijinPot Travel

Landmark

Kintaikyo Bridge

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog