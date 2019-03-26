Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

French Muslim group sues Facebook, YouTube over Christchurch footage

0 Comments
PARIS

One of the main groups representing Muslims in France said on Monday it was suing Facebook and YouTube, accusing them of inciting violence by allowing the streaming of footage of the Christchurch massacre on their platforms.

The French Council of the Muslim Faith (CFCM) said the companies had disseminated material that encouraged terrorism, and harmed the dignity of human beings. There was no immediate comment from either company.

The shooting at two mosques in New Zealand on March 15, which killed 50 people, was livestreamed on Facebook for 17 minutes and then copied and shared on social media sites across the internet.

Facebook said it raced to remove hundreds of thousands of copies.

But a few hours after the attack, footage could still be found on Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet Inc's YouTube, as well as Facebook-owned Instagram and Whatsapp.

Abdallah Zekri, president of the CFCM's Islamophobia monitoring unit, said the organization had launched a formal legal complaint against Facebook and YouTube in France.

Both companies have faced widespread criticism over the footage.

The chair of the U.S. House Committee on Homeland Security wrote a letter last week to top executives of four major technology companies urging them to do a better job of removing violent political content.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Work

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Fashion

Tokyo Fashion Week Autumn Winter 2019: The Collections We Worshiped Most

Savvy Tokyo

Explore

Mukogaoka Yuen: Exploring Kawasaki’s Cultural Playground

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Learn

Tweet of the Week

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Castles

Uwajima

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Live

Real Rainbow Lines Up with Tokyo’s Famous Rainbow Bridge

GaijinPot Blog

Live

We Asked Readers to Describe Japan’s Cherry Blossom Season in 2 Words, And They Delivered

GaijinPot Blog