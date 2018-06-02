Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin arrives at a news conference after the G7 Finance Ministers Summit in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada, on Saturday. Photo: REUTERS
world

G7 asks Mnuchin to convey concern and disappointment to Trump on tariffs

0 Comments
By Andrea Hopkins and Leigh Thomas
WHISTLER, British Columbia

Finance leaders of the closest U.S. allies vented anger over the Trump administration's metal import tariffs but ended a three-day meeting in Canada on Saturday with no solutions, setting the stage for a heated fight at a G7 summit next week in Quebec.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin failed to soothe the frustrations of his Group of Seven counterparts over the 25 percent steel and 10 percent aluminum tariffs that Washington imposed on Mexico, Canada and the European Union this week.

"Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors requested that the United States Secretary of the Treasury communicate their unanimous concern and disappointment," the group said in a summary statement written by Canada.

"Ministers and Governors agreed that this discussion should continue at the Leaders' Summit in Charlevoix (Quebec), where decisive action is needed," the statement said.

All six of the other G7 countries are now paying the tariffs, which are largely aimed at curbing excess production in China. The topic dominated discussions at the finance meeting in the Canadian mountain resort of Whistler, British Columbia.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the United States has only a few days to avoid sparking a trade war with its allies and it is up to the United States to make a move to de-escalate tensions over tariffs.

Speaking after the meeting, Le Maire said the EU was poised to take counter-measures against the new U.S. tariffs.

The meeting of top economic policymakers was seen as a prelude to the trade disputes that will dominate the two-day G7 summit that begins on Friday in Quebec.

Mnuchin is regarded as one of the more moderate voices on trade in the Trump administration,

The U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs were imposed early on Friday after Canada, Mexico and the EU refused to accept quotas in negotiations with U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. Japanese metal producers have been paying the tariffs since March 23.

Officials at the G7 meeting said the tariffs made it more difficult for the group to work together to confront China's trade practices, especially when Beijing, like most G7 members, supports the current World Trade Organization-based trade rules and the United States is seeking to go around them.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

7 Reasons Driving a Taxi in Japan is the Best Job You’ve Never Considered Before

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japan’s Love Hotels: What You Need To Know Before You Go

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines

Miyajidake Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Offer

Get 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Offer

Get a Complimentary Welcome Drink!

SH’UN

5 Free Mobile Games that Can Improve Your Basic Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Food and Drink

Genbikei Gorge

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 2-3

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Landmark

Lake Tazawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon