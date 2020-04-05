Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
world

19 die in shootout in northern Mexico

0 Comments
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico

At least 19 people have died in a shootout between suspected gangsters in the northern Mexico state of Chihuahua, local authorities said on Saturday, in one of the country's worst outbreaks of gang violence this year.

Security forces found 18 bodies on Friday evening at the site of the gunfight in the municipality of Madera, and a wounded man picked up at the scene later died of his injuries, the state attorney general's office said in a statement.

They also secured 18 long firearms, two vehicles and two grenades, the statement said, adding that the search for armed men and the investigation of the site was continuing.

Local media reported that the hit men belonged to the rival Juarez Cartel and Sinaloa Cartel.

On Friday, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said violence among criminal groups has persisted despite the outbreak of the new coronavirus in the country.

"It seemed in late March, when the coronavirus had become more widespread, that we would have a considerable reduction (in violence," Lopez Obrador said. "Unfortunately, it didn't turn out that way."

Last year, suspected drug cartel gunmen shot dead three women and six children, all members of a U.S.-Mexican Mormon community, in a daytime attack as they were traveling by car in the northern state of Sonora.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Ehime

GaijinPot Travel

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 13, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Culture

Top 5 Post Apocalyptic Anime to Watch While Social Distancing

GaijinPot Blog

Families

In Japan, Distance Learning Is Helping Kids Stay On Track

Savvy Tokyo

Recipes

Savvy Sips: Sakura Sayonara

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #75: Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike Trolls Media with ‘Urgent’ Press Conference

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Culture

Top 10 Cultural Experiences in Japan

GaijinPot Travel