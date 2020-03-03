Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Gunmen kill at least 50 in northern Nigeria

0 Comments
KADUNA, Nigeria

An armed gang killed at least 50 people in attacks on villages in the northern Nigerian state of Kaduna on Sunday, Kaduna's governor said on Monday on a visit to the affected communities.

Governor Nasiru El-rufai said the gunmen are suspected to have come from the neighboring states of Katsina, Zamfara and Niger Republic, adding that troops had been sent to the area.

Hundreds of people have been killed in the northwest of Nigeria since last year, in attacks the government attributes to bandits - a loose term for gangs of outlaws carrying out robberies and kidnappings.

Houses and vehicles were set ablaze by the gunmen in the Kaduna state attack.

Police spokesman Muhammed Jalige said the gunmen invaded the five villages of Hashimawa, Marina, Kerawa, Unguwan Musa and Zariyawa.

Security experts say Nigeria can ill afford more instability as it is already struggling to contain Islamist insurgencies in the northeast, conflict in central states and militant groups in the Niger Delta to the southeast.

The death toll from violence continues to rise in Nigeria, along with incidents of kidnapping and robbery.

In a statement on Monday, President Muhammadu Buhari expressed regret over the killings and said the government was"determined to frustrate and defeat" those responsible for the attack.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For March 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

How Will Japan’s New “Equal Pay” Law Affect ALTs?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Hinamatsuri: Girls’ Day Celebration In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Hiroshima’s History Made Kids-Friendly

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Nature

The Best Spots to See Cherry Blossoms Around Osaka

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #70: Hand sanitizer out of stock because of the coronavirus? Vodka works just as well.

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining