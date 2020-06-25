Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Harry and Meghan sign with A-list agency to hit the speaking circuit

0 Comments
By Lisa Richwine
LOS ANGELES

Prince Harry and wife Meghan are ready to hit the speakers' circuit after signing with an agency that works with former U.S. President Obama and other high-profile clients, according to a person familiar with their plans.

The pair is being represented by the New York-based Harry Walker Agency, whose roster of speakers includes Barack and Michelle Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton and Oprah Winfrey, the person said on Wednesday.

The move is one of the first major steps by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to engage in paid work beyond the British royal family after they announced plans in January to lead a more independent life and to finance it themselves. They now live in Los Angeles with their 1-year-old son Archie, according to media reports.

The couple's speaking engagements will focus on issues such as racial justice, gender equity, the environment and mental health, an important topic to Prince Harry who has talked publicly about his struggles with grief following the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

The pair will speak together and individually, the person familiar with their plans said.

The arrangement with Harry Walker, owned by media company Endeavor, was first reported by the Los Angeles Times.

The speaking circuit can be lucrative for high-profile celebrities. Big-name speakers can earn six figures for a single appearance.

Meghan recently narrated a Disney nature documentary and Harry teamed with Winfrey for an upcoming mental health documentary. Both projects were in the works before they stepped back from the royal family.

Harry and Meghan also have supported charitable causes. On Tuesday, they donned hair nets, aprons and face masks to bake with employees of Homeboy Industries, a Los Angeles-based social justice organization that hires former prisoners and gang members.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Cities

Top 10 Things To Do In Shodoshima

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Wheelchair Women Are Changing The Dialogue Around Disability In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Museums

TeamLab Borderless

GaijinPot Travel

Apartments to rent for less than ¥70,000 in Shibuya—June 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #86: Wasabi Farmers Cringe At The Thought of Wasabi-Free Sushi

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What to Watch on Netflix Japan in 2020: 10 Recommendations

GaijinPot Blog

Events

List of Canceled Events in Japan Due to the Coronavirus

GaijinPot Blog

Japan Ranked Best Study Abroad Destination in Asia

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Five Places To Make Mom Friends In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

Throwing Away The Kimono Rule Book With Anji Salz

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo