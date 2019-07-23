Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Huawei secretly helped North Korea build, maintain wireless network: Washington Post

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, the Chinese company put on a U.S. blacklist because of national security concerns, secretly helped North Korea build and maintain its commercial wireless network, the Washington Post reported on Monday, citing sources and internal documents.

The Chinese telecommunications giant partnered with a state-owned Chinese firm, Panda International Information Technology Co Ltd, on a number of projects in North Korea over at least eight years, the Post reported.

Asked about the Washington Post's report, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday, "We will have to find out."

Such a move would raise questions about whether Huawei, which has used U.S. technology in its components, violated American export controls to furnish North Korea with equipment, according to the Post.

The United States put Huawei on a blacklist in May, citing national security concerns. The move banned U.S. companies from selling most U.S. parts and components to Huawei without special licenses but Trump said last month American companies could resume sales in a bid to restart trade talks with Beijing.

Huawei did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but said in a statement to the Washington Post it had "no business presence" in North Korea. It was not immediately possible to reach the Panda Group.

The U.S. Commerce Department, which also did not immediately respond to a request for comment, has investigated possible links between Huawei and North Korea since 2016 but has not publicly connected the two, the Post said.

Huawei and Panda vacated their Pyongyang office in the first half of 2016, the newspaper reported.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: 2 Couples In Trouble

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Tweet of the Week #40: Growing Up Is Hard to Do

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Food & Drink

8 Of Tokyo’s Most Unique Kakigori Treats

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 27-28

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Festivals

Tenjin Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Survey Reveals Japanese People’s Creative Uses for Rental Cars

GaijinPot Blog