Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

In tweets, Trump defends ouster of 'insubordinate' NSC aide Vindman

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday defended the ouster of impeachment witness Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman from the White House National Security Council, calling him "insubordinate" and saying he had incorrectly reported the contents of his "perfect" telephone calls.

Trump tweeted that "Fake News" media kept "talking about'Lt. Col.' Vindman as though I should think only how wonderful he was.

"Actually, I don’t know him, never spoke to him, or met him(I don’t believe!) but, he was very insubordinate, reported contents of my 'perfect' calls incorrectly," Trump said.

Trump added that Vindman was "given a horrendous report by his superior, the man he reported to, who publicly stated that Vindman had problems with judgement, adhering to the chain of command and leaking information. In other words, 'OUT'."

Vindman was one of two witnesses who provided the most damaging testimony during Trump's impeachment investigation, both of whom were ousted by the administration on Friday.

He was one of the officials who listened to a July 25 call between Trump and Ukraine's president, Volodimir Zelenskiy, at the center of the impeachment probe and testified that he went immediately to the NSC's chief lawyer to express his concern about it.

The Democratic-led House of Representatives impeached Trump, a Republican, on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress over his dealings with Ukraine, but he was acquitted by the Republican-dominated Senate on Wednesday.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Aichi Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

reported contents of my 'perfect' calls incorrectly

Banana republic stuff here.

Trump is a low class loser. He's a documented scam artist and he mocks children. Can't deny it.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Festivals

Namahage Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

7 Of Tokyo’s Best Valentine’s Day Exclusive Dinner Plans

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #67: Dealing With Chikan

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 5, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

The Harsh Reality of Getting a Divorce as a Mom in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Lifestyle

Graduating from Marriage, the Japanese Phenomenon of Sotsukon

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Sponsored Post

Four Japan Road Laws You Probably Didn’t Know

Savvy Tokyo