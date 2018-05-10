Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Iraq says five IS commanders captured after crossing from Syria

0 Comments
BAGHDAD

Iraq captured five Islamic State commanders after its intelligence services lured them into crossing from neighbouring Syria, Iraqi state TV reported on Wednesday.

It described the five as "some of the most wanted" leaders of the group. They were named as Saddam al-Jammel, Mohamed al-Qadeer, Ismail al-Eithawi, Omar al-Karbouli and Essam al-Zawbai and were shown in yellow prisoner uniforms.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said last month he would "take all necessary measures" against militants based in Syria. The Iraqi air force has carried out several air strikes since last year against Islamic State positions in Syrian territory.

Abadi declared final victory last December over the ultra-hardline group, which overran a third of Iraq in 2014. But the militants still pose a threat along the border with Syria and have continued to carry out ambushes, killings and bombings across Iraq.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese in Kyoto

Live and study in the beautiful cultural capital of Japan.

Applications close June 1st

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Pizza Bar Harajuku

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 12-13

Savvy Tokyo

5 Reasons to Study Japanese in Nagano

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Okama

GaijinPot Travel

Food and Drink

Wife&Husband Cafe

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Groped, Scared, Disgusted: Stories Of Dealing With Chikan In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Families

10 Ways To Spend A Special 2018 Mother’s Day In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Guilt-free animal adventures in Japan

GaijinPot Blog