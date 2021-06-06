Israel domestic security warns of violence as Netanyahu faces unseating

The head of Israel's domestic security service issued a rare warning on Saturday of possible violence during one of the most politically charged periods in decades, with the country on the verge of unseating Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, its longest serving leader.
Netanyahu is facing the prospect of an end to his 12-year run as premier after Israel's centrist opposition leader Yair Lapid announced on Wednesday that he had succeeded in forming a governing coalition following a March 23 election.
The new government, yet to be sworn in, is an unlikely patchwork of left-wing, liberal, rightist, nationalist and religious parties, as well as - for the first time in Israel's history - an Arab Islamist party.
Netanyahu in online posts has warned the partnership was "a dangerous leftist government."
Some right-wing groups are angry at Naftali Bennett, head of a small ultra-nationalist party who is slated to replace Netanyahu in a power-sharing pact with Lapid, garnering many postings attacking him on social media.
Before the election, Bennett had promised he would not join the centrist Lapid, or any Arab party in a coalition.
"We have recently identified a rise in increasingly extreme violent and inciteful discourse particularly on social networks," Nadav Argaman, head of the Shin Bet security force, said in a statement without mentioning any names.
"This discourse may be interpreted among certain groups or individuals, as one that permits violent and illegal activity that may even cause physical harm," he said.
Since Bennett announced he was joining forces with Lapid, security services have ramped up his protection with right-wing demonstrations held near the homes of his party members, hoping to keep them from joining the government.
Argaman called on political and religious leaders to show responsibility and tone down potential incitements. His warning was reminiscent to some in Israel of the days leading up to the 1995 assassination of then-prime minister Yitzhak Rabin, who was shot by a Jewish ultra-nationalist for pursuing a land-for-peace deal with the Palestinians.
Israel's left has for years pointed the finger at Netanyahu, then head of the opposition, for playing a part in incitement that preceded the assassination. Netanyahu has vehemently rejected the accusation and has repeatedly condemned Rabin's killing.
Lapid and Bennett have said they hope their "unity government" will heal deep political divides among Israelis and end hate. A poll by Israel's N12 Television's Meet the Press on Saturday showed that 46% of Israelis support the Bennett-Lapid government, 38% would prefer another election - the fifth in about two years - and 15% did not state a preference.
Tensions could flare further this week, when a Jewish right-wing march is expected to pass through Jerusalem's Old City's Damascus gate. Eleven days of intense fighting broke out last month between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, sparked by Israeli-Palestinian confrontations in Jerusalem, in and around the Old City. A similar march, its route diverted at the last minute, was held the day the fighting broke out.
In the nearby flashpoint East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, where the potential eviction of Palestinians by Jewish settlers played a major role in the buildup to the latest Israel-Hamas conflict, scuffles broke out on Saturday.
Media network Al Jazeera said one of its reporters, Givara Budeiri, had been assaulted and arrested by Israeli police while covering a protest there.
Media network Al Jazeera said one of its reporters, Givara Budeiri, had been assaulted and arrested by Israeli police while covering a protest there.

A police spokesperson said that Budeiri had assaulted officers and had refused to identify herself. Footage posted online showed Budeiri, wearing a press vest, being pulled and pushed while led away by three or four officers. Al Jazeera also said the reporter's camera was smashed. Al Jazeera said the journalist was released a few hours later and was banned from entering Sheikh Jarrah for 15 days.
P. Smith
The Israelis seem like they may start abusing each other’s human rights instead of just the Palestinians.
Before people start throwing out the anti-Semite label, let’s remember that Arabic people are Semitic as well.
zichi
Israel bombed and destroyed the Gaze building occupied by the AP and Al Jazeera.
Commodore Perry
zichiToday 09:12 am JST
Really? Maybe because it was housing Hamas terrorist assets.
How many people were in the building when it was rightfully bombed?
Didn't Israel give fair waring the building would be bombed?
Does Hamas give warning to innocent Israeli woes and children civilians before shooting rockets at them?
zichi
The Israeli could provide no evidence to the AP that there were Hamas assets in the building. The AP said there were none. The occupants were given a warning one hour before the bombing so no one was killed but both organizations lost their valuable equipment. It was an attack against international media.
Commodore Perry
zichiToday 09:51 am JST
There were civilians killed on both sides. Personally, I am not concerned with the loss of a building.
But I would like to see Hamas give warning before shooting missiles at civilian targets, as opposed to Israel, which directs its attacks at terrorist militant targets.
zichi
Israel wasn't a country until 1948.
Attacks against media organisations should always be a concern. Every year hundreds of journalists are killed across the world reporting on situations.
During the recent conflict, Israel too made many bombings and attacks against targets without giving any warnings.
Commodore Perry
zichiToday 10:09 am JST
It's a country now isn't it? Singapore wasn't a country until 1965. I don't get the point.
zichiToday 10:09 am JST
Another veiled anti-semite statement, trying to delegitimize Israel by failing to take into account the reason for its self-defense measures. Which it is entitled to do as a sovereign nation.
Desert Tortoise
Except it wasn't. The Israeli general claimed AP reporters were having coffee with Hama people in the cafeteria of a building which had no cafeteria and had no Hamas people in it. Israel was attacking the press with that bombing, not Hamas.
venze
Domestic violence? Could be.
Perhaps through internal conflict would Israel learn how not to start an external violent act..
Commodore Perry
Desert TortoiseToday 11:34 am JST
If you had read my earlier post, you would have seen no one was in the building because Israel gave fair warning. So of course there were no Hamas people in it.
As IDF stated, the building contained civilian media offices, which Hamas hides behind and deliberately uses as human shields.
zichi
Yes, it is. But you constantly have posted many times that Palestine is not a country. So like Israel, it can become a country or a state.
Commodore Perry
ZichiToday 11:59 am JST
Palestine is not a state or country now. Is that agreed upon?
Israel is a country. Is that agreed upon?
zichi
The AP media building according to AP had no Hamas people in it at any time and there was no cafe. Israel was unable to give the evidence request by the AP, an American media organization.
Israel made many bombing without warnings destroying the homes and occupants of Palestinians. Israel claimed it was Hamas but surviving pieces of bombs showed they were aerial bombs which the Hamas have none.
zichi
Commodore Perry
But Palestine could become a country or state as planned by the UN when Israel was formed.
We can agree on that, yes?
Commodore Perry
zichiToday 12:07 pm JST
Show me where I wrote there was a cafe.
zichiToday 12:09 pm JST
No.
So you are agreeing Israel is a country and Palestine is not though.
And I will answer your question directly.
Palestine could have become a country or state as planned by the UN when Israel was formed. Except for the fact Israel accepted the plan, and Palestinian Arabs rejected the plan.
So the result is, there never has been, and there is not today, any country called Palestine.
Israel accepted the 2-state UN planned solution. Palestinian Arabs rejected it.
Whose fault is that again???
zichi
Stating of facts, criticism of the Israeli government and its actions, criticism of Netanyahu, criticism of Zionism or the Jewish religion are not anti-semitic. Israel does not get a free pass on every criticism by claiming anti-semitic.
All countries and governments can be criticized, Israel is not an exception.
zichi
Commodore Perry
Yes, Isreal is a country and has the right to exist and defend itself against attack.
But Palestine can also become a country or a state too.
The conflict will continue for a thousand more years until a solution is agreed upon. I'm sure the Israeli people too would like to live in peace.
The Israeli general claimed AP reporters were having coffee with Hama people in the cafeteria of a building
so you disagree with your general.
Israel never accepted the two-state solution. Netanyahu was always opposed.
Commodore Perry
Zichi Today 12:13 pm JST
When the focus is only directed towards Israel, and uses terms like murdering, genocide, occupation--that is anti-semitism.
zichi
Commodore Perry
I never post anything like those and don't use those terms except maybe occupation when referring to the West Bank. I have posted about Israel using illegal weapons like white phosphorus bombs and cluster bombs.
I do not support Hamas but it was Israel who called for elections in Gaza and Hamas won.
Israel has the power to change the current situation and could take the lead to resolve the conflicts.
zichi
For many years, Netanyahu gave up on the two-state solution. Instead made the National Law and sought to just try and contain the Palestinian conflicts.
bass4funk
I doubt it, but as long as Hamas refuses to accept Israel as the Jewish nation and continues to launch attacks towards Israel, the two State solution should be off the table until further notice.
P. Smith
No, it isn’t anti-semitism; it’s stating facts.
P. Smith
zichiToday 10:09 am JST
Zichi hasn’t made a single anti-Semitic remark, yet you keep screeching that he has.
Commodore Perry
zichiToday 12:30 pm JST
Probably true.
P. SmithToday 12:44 pm JST
You do.
bass4funkToday 12:42 pm JST
Exactly. The Palestinian Arabs rejected the 2-state proposal over 70 years ago; can't imagine a change in their position today with a terrorist organization governing them.
zichi
Netanyahu made his statement very clear when he said Israel is for the Jews only. Gaza and the West Bank should be the Palestine country and Israel should withdraw from the West Bank.
Commodore Perry
zichiToday 01:11 pm JST
Commodore PerryToday 12:49 pm JST
Desert Tortoise
No that is not the case. Israel claimed Hamas had an intelligence operation in the building and one of the Israeli generals claimed AP staff drank coffee in the building's cafeteria with Hamas. The building in question had no cafeteria and had no Hamas operation in it. The Israelis are lying as always. None of that has any bearing on whether or not the Israelis gave warning before destroying the building. They deliberately destroyed the building to punish Al Jazeera and AP for truthfully telling the world about the barbarities Israel inflicts on the Palestinians. Keep in mind this is the same nation that almost sank USS Liberty during the 1967 war. They are treacherous sobs you can never believe.
stormcrow
Like a possible insurrection. It sounds familiar.
Desert Tortoise
The problem is that most of Mr. Netanyahu's political supporters view all of Palestine as "Greater Israel". You will even hear some Americans say that the Palestinians are not really a people and do not belong on their own land. It is both sickening and heart breaking. If someone took my home and my land from me to give to someone else because I had the wrong religion I would certainly fight to the death to protect what is rightfully mine. But when an Arab does that they are labeled a terrorist. No on in Israel seems willing to withdraw to Israel's internationally recognized pre-1967 war borders and until they do there will be no peace.