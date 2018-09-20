Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Israel to present findings in Moscow over downing of Russian plane

0 Comments
JERUSALEM

Israel's air force chief will on Thursday present findings in Moscow related to an incident in which a Russian military plane was downed off Syria's coast, Israel's military said.

Israel on Tuesday blamed Syria, saying its anti-aircraft batteries "fired indiscriminately" and failed to ensure that no Russian planes were in the air.

The army said Major-General Amikam Norkin and other senior officers would "present the situation report of the event regarding all aspects, including the pre-mission information and the findings of the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) inquiry."

The incident initially appeared likely to cause friction between two countries that back opposing sides in Syria's complex civil war, with the head of the defence ministry in Moscow accusing Israel of indirectly causing it.

But President Vladimir Putin, who spoke to his Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by phone on Tuesday, then called it"a chain of tragic chance events" although he added that Russia needed to "seriously get to the bottom of what happened".

Israel's military said on Tuesday its fighter jets had targeted a Syrian facility it said was about to transfer weapons to Hezbollah on behalf of Iran, and that when the plane was downed, the Israeli jets "were already within Israeli airspace".

Netanyahu said Syrian forces were to blame and offered Russia "all necessary information" to investigate.

Since intervening in Syria in 2015, Russia has usually turned a blind eye to Israeli attacks. Israeli officials say Israel has carried out about 200.

The military statement said the Israeli delegation would"present the continuous Iranian attempts to transfer strategic weapons to Hezbollah .... and to establish an Iranian military presence in Syria."

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Year to Go – don’t miss out!

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages are selling out fast, secure your place now.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Remembering Kiki Kirin Through 5 Of Her Most Renowned Movies

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Long Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 22-24

Savvy Tokyo

LGBT

3 Gay Bars in Fukuoka City

GaijinPot Travel

Budget

Katsunuma Grape Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

50% OFF of Botox Injections

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

Lifestyle

A Slice of Life in Nerima, The Tokyo Neighborhood You Probably Don’t Know

Savvy Tokyo

5 Netflix and Hulu Shows That are Good to Watch and Great for Learning Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon