world

Israeli aircraft strike in Gaza

1 Comment
JERUSALEM/GAZA

Israeli aircraft attacked targets in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, witnesses said, and sirens warning of rocket fire from the Palestinian territory sounded in southern Israel.

Hours earlier, a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza struck the coastal Israeli city of Ashdod, wounding two people, at the same time as Israel and two Gulf Arab states signed agreements in Washington to establish formal relations.

In apparent retaliation for Tuesday's rocket attack, Israeli aircraft struck two targets, including a training base run by the Hamas militant group, which controls Gaza, witnesses said.

The Israeli military, which did not immediately confirm the air strikes, said rocket-warning sirens went off in several communities bordering Gaza. There were no immediate reports of casualties on either side of the frontier.

Palestinians, who seek an independent state in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, view the U.S.-brokered deals signed at the White House between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain as betrayal of their cause.

Well if you are occupied do you smile, or do you make your concerns vocal, that didn't work, still occupied, level, up have the world turn their back on you. Isreal was previously known as Palestine. These people have endured the unimaginable. Schools hospitals targeted, It's just not morally right.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Its hard to feel sympathy for any but the children who live in Ashdod, or any "settler" or fool living on the border with Gaza.

Still, I wish Palestinians could guide their rockets to the leaders of the Israeli right who are behind the acceptance of oppressing Palestinians.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

