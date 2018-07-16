Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Italy to take some migrants after EU countries offer to help

0 Comments
By Francesca Landini
MILAN/BERLIN

Italy will allow some migrants to disembark in Sicily from two ships which picked up 450 asylum seekers from an overcrowded boat, Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said on Sunday on TV channel RaiNews24.

The minister's comments came after Germany, France and Malta pledged to host in total 150 migrants from the two ships, responding to a request for help by Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Saturday.

Conte said in a tweet on Sunday that Spain and Portugal had also promised to accept 50 asylum seekers each.

Salvini, who is also the head of far-right League and a prominent member of the new Italian government, is leading a high-profile campaign to exclude humanitarian rescue ships from Italian ports.

He also argues that European countries should find a way to block the migrants before they leave Africa or send boats with asylum seekers back to the ports where they came from, including to Libya's harbours.

Under international law, refugees cannot be returned to a place where their lives are in danger. Both the United Nations and EU have ruled that Libya is not safe.

"I am monitoring the situation of two ships travelling in Italian waters... there are 16 mothers and 11 children who will disembark in the next few minutes, hours...," Salvini told the broadcaster.

These are in addition to eight other migrants who landed on the Italian island of Lampedusa on Saturday.

Salvini did not say when the rest of the migrants would be allowed to disembark and when Berlin, Paris, Valletta, Madrid and Lisbon would take the 50 people each, as promised.

Other EU countries could join in after Conte sent letters to the heads of state and heads of government of the 27 other EU members asking them to share responsibility for the migrants, who had sailed from Libya.

"Spain will take in 50 of the people rescued yesterday in the Mediterranean. This shows our commitment to offer solutions to migration flows and solidarity with the humanitarian drama," Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez tweeted.

Malta had rejected pressure from Rome on Friday to rescue them, but said on Saturday it was ready to host 50 asylum seekers. France will take another 50, Conte said in a message posted on his Facebook profile.

The Czech Republic, however, refused the request.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis tweeted that the country would not accept any of the 450 asylum seekers.

Babis reiterated his stance that boats should be stopped and turned back and that migrants should be helped in their countries instead of being allowed into the European Union.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

2018 West Japan Flooding

Get updates and find out how you can help!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Offer

Free BNLS Liposculpting Treatment

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Beaches

Nakatajima Sand Dunes

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Lifestyle

From Tokyo to Kyoto: A Foreign Mom Navigates Human Relations In The Old Town

Savvy Tokyo

LGBT

Lady Killer

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Art and Design

Clematis No Oka (Art Complex)

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

10 Genius Kitchen Goods From Japan Everyone Should Own

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Sake Cheat Sheet: Get Your Drink on with This Handy Guide to Nihonshu

GaijinPot Blog