Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Johnson's top aide says UK lawmakers can't stop no-deal Brexi

0 Comments
LONDON

Lawmakers will be unable to stop a no-deal Brexit on Oct 31 by bringing down Britain's government in a vote of no confidence next month, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's top aide has advised, according to the Sunday Telegraph.

Dominic Cummings, one of architects of the 2016 campaign to leave the European Union, told ministers that Johnson could schedule a general election after the Oct 31 Brexit deadline if he loses a vote of no confidence in parliament, the newspaper said, citing sources.

Johnson has promised to lead Britain out of the EU on Oct 31 with or without a deal but has a working majority of just one after his Conservative Party lost a parliamentary seat on Friday.

Some of his lawmakers have hinted they would vote against him to prevent a no-deal Brexit -- a rising prospect that has sent the pound tumbling to 30-month lows against the dollar over the last few days.

Lawmakers are unable to table a motion of no confidence before next month because the House of Commons is in recess until Sept 3.

"(Lawmakers) don't realise that if there is a no-confidence vote in September or October, we'll call an election for after the 31st and leave anyway," Cummings was quoted by one of the Sunday Telegraph's sources as saying.

Johnson has said he would prefer to the leave the EU with a deal but has rejected the Irish backstop -- an insurance policy to prevent the return of a hard border between the Irish Republic and Northern Ireland -- which the EU says is key to any agreement.

The main opposition Labour Party has said it will oppose any Brexit deal brought forward by Johnson if it does not protect jobs, workers rights and the environment.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

SUMMER NIGHT MUSEUM 2019

These museums in Tokyo are now open until 9 pm every Friday! JULY 18 - AUGUST 30

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Sponsored Post

Iyaiya Sanbai: A Contemporary Izakaya with Traditional Roots

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For August 3-4

Savvy Tokyo

#MeToo

Interviewing #KuToo Founder Yumi Ishikawa

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 31, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Nature

Furano

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Tweet of the Week #42: Pokémon Recruitment Ads Will Make You Smile

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

What do Japanese Apartment Layout Terms Mean?

GaijinPot Blog