Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Lowest turnout for 'yellow vest' protests in France after May Day clashes

0 Comments
PARIS

France's "yellow vest" anti-government demonstrations recorded their lowest turnout yet on Saturday, days after a wider May Day rally was marked by violent clashes in Paris.

The downturn in demonstrator numbers on the 25th straight weekend of yellow vest protests could be a relief to President Emmanuel Macron, who last week made a series of policy proposals to address the issues raised.

Some 18,900 protesters took part in the latest marches nationally, compared with 23,600 a week earlier, the Interior Ministry said. In Paris, where three protests had been authorised, turnout was 1,460 against 2,600 last week.

"Many of them were shocked by the behavior and repression of last Wednesday," Herve, one protester in Paris, told Reuters."So it's not surprising to see that it's lagging behind a bit regarding the turnout."

In addition some yellow vests joined a rally against climate change in the northern city of Metz, where G7 environment ministers were meeting. The demonstration gathered 3,000 participants, the ministry said.

In contrast, tens of thousands of labor union and yellow vest protesters had taken to the streets across the country on Wednesday in demonstrations that saw clashes between anarchists and police, especially in Paris.

In the southwestern town of Bordeaux, a Reuters journalist estimated the number of demonstrators at several hundred on Saturday against more than 2,000 a week earlier.

The protests, named after motorists' high-visibility jackets, began over fuel tax increases but morphed into a sometimes violent revolt against politicians and a government they see as out of touch.

Many in the grassroots movement, which lacks a leadership structure, have said Macron's proposals last week, which include tax cuts worth around 5 billion euros ($5.6 billion), did not go far enough and lacked details.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Investing in Japanese Real Estate with Low Money Down: How to Get the Best Financing Terms

Apr 23rd (Tue), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Savvy News

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Photo Contest 2019: Our Top 10 Photos

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

A Timeline of Emperor Akihito’s Reign of Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #29

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

7 Convenience Store Items for Vegetarians in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Culture

The Mask Behind the Mask Culture in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Masako Owada: The Woman Who Just Became Japan’s New Empress

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Anime & Manga

Nijigen no Mori (Awaji Island Anime Park)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK