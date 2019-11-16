Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Mali says 25 soldiers killed in attacks by suspected jihadists

0 Comments
BAMAKO

Twenty-five Malian soldiers have been killed and 60 are missing after suspected jihadists attacked two army camps in central Mali on Monday, the government said in a statement.

The toll is among the highest suffered by Malian forces this year as they struggle to contain militant groups with links to al Qaeda or Islamic State that have set up operations in parts of Mali from where they launch attacks across the Sahel.

The authorities earlier said military posts at Boulkessi and Mondoro had been targeted, but did not indicate the number of casualties.

"Among the ranks of the FAMA (Malian armed forces) the provisional toll is 25 killed, four wounded, ... around 60 missing and heavy equipment losses," the government said on Tuesday.

In response, the army has launched a joint operation with forces from neighboring Burkina Faso, backed up by French troops stationed in the region, it said.

The West African country has been in conflict since 2012 when Islamists hijacked an ethnic uprising by Tuaregs in the north. More recently the violence has moved to central Mali, where fighting between farmers and herders has also surged this year.

Jihadist groups have exploited ethnic rivalries in Mali and its neighbors to boost recruitment and render swathes of territory ungovernable.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Study Japanese With a Two Week Autumn Program in Stunning Akita Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Halloween in Japan: What’s Different?

GaijinPot Blog

Festivals

Katsunuma Grape Festival

GaijinPot Travel

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Naoshima

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Travel

Discover Central Japan: A Travel Guide to Mie, Aichi, Gifu and Nagano Prefectures

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

10 Chilling Halloween Drinks In Tokyo To Get You In A Spooky Mood

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon